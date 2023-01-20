King Charles Arrives in Manchester Not via Private Jet, but by Royal Train

The British Royal Family is one of the most famous monarchies in the world. And everything they do becomes national (and international) news, be it if they simply go out or attend an engagement. And King Charles III just arrived in Manchester, but didn't go for the private jet, but the Royal Train.
The British Royal Family has many means of transportation available, which include a fleet of custom cars, a private jet, and a private helicopter. A few decades ago, they used to go sailing around the world in their own luxury yacht, HMY Britannia. While that has been decommissioned in the 90s, there are still a lot more options at their disposal.
King Charles III has just arrived in Manchester, UK, and he didn’t use the royal jet or one of the cars in his fleet. Instead, he decided to cover the distance by train. And, as you might expect, he didn’t take a regular option, going instead for his Royal Train. His short visit will only last a day and will include two engagements in Greater Manchester: celebrate Kellogg's 100th anniversary in the UK and join the Queen Consort at a reception for a local community.
The history of the members of the British Royal Family traveling by train goes as far as the 1840s. The first carriage built for the exclusive use of the Royals was built in 1842 for the Dowager Queen Adelaide, and the first British monarch to use one was Queen Victoria.
The current Royal Train was updated and presented to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth in 1977. It comes with a rich burgundy exterior and new cars or upgraded interiors. DB Cargo UK owns, maintains, and operates the British Royal Train, which consists of nine carriages of different purposes. Some of them were converted Mark 3 carriages that weren't initially meant for the Royal Train, but for the High Speed Train prototype in the early 1970s.
One of the cars is meant exclusively for the King and includes a lounge, bedroom, and bathroom. The Queen Consort has a similar car all for herself as well. There's also a sleeping car and another one that serves as a saloon for the Prince of Wales. There are also several others designated for the Royal Household, and a Royal Family dining car with a kitchen.
Although King Charles III has just traveled via the Royal Train, the members of the royal family usually fly commercially just like the rest of us. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been often seen traveling with their children using commercial flights from British Airways, Ryanair, or American Airlines.
When he's not traveling around for official business, King Charles III has been seen in the Rolls-Royce Phantom VI state car or the Bentley State Limousine. But, despite the fact that he is the King of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms, His Majesty also likes driving and has been seen several times behind the wheel of his electric Audi e-tron.
???? ???? Hello Manchester!— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 20, 2023
The King is welcomed to the city at Manchester Victoria Station for a day of engagements in Greater Manchester, including:
???? Celebrating 100 years of @KelloggsUKI
???? Joining The Queen Consort at a reception for the local community at Bolton Town Hall pic.twitter.com/Z4j51vWCIV