A Serious Price Cut Got This Unique-Looking Brazilian Yacht a New Owner

It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes even the priciest, largest superyachts can be snatched off the market in record time. More often than not, luxury yachts can wait years for the right owner, during which their price gets slashed a few times. This was the case for the Red Pearl as well, but luckily with a happy ending.
If you’ve ever stopped and thought about it, you probably noticed that most pleasure craft come in rather conservative colors. Yes, their interiors can be outrageously extravagant and colorful, but the hulls usually stick to white, shades of gray, and sometimes dark blue. Developing the right paint for an ocean-going vessel, and then maintaining it, is so complex that special hull colors often become one of the main selling points for new yachts.
This is partly why red-colored motor yachts are so rare, and obviously striking. The 164-foot (50 meters) Ipanema, unofficially crowned “the world’s largest red yacht,” was specifically designed to shock – this is what its original owner wanted. Indeed, the Ferrari red of this Italian watercraft can’t go unnoticed, and you can’t help but to associate it with luxury and performance of the highest rank.
The Red Pearl doesn’t come from an equally famous builder, but it certainly grabs attention in a similar manner. It’s one of the most uniquely-looking pleasure craft out there, judging by the red-and-white hull. The work of naval architect Maneel Chavez, this rare Red Pearl came to life more than a decade ago, in Guaruja, Brazil, at the MCP shipyard.
Far from the most well-known names in the industry, MCP has an interesting and very diverse assortment of motor yachts, and even sailing yachts. Red Pearl was part of its Europa Explorer 100 line, inspired (as its name suggests) by “European current needs.”
A three-decker, the 100-footer (30.5 meters) is at the same time a luxurious vacation yacht and a rugged powerboat. Up to 11 guests can enjoy the elegant salon with generous dining options, the modern skylounge with a big TV, games table, and a bar, plus the large sundeck that’s set up for al-fresco dining and BBQ grilling. In addition to these socializing areas, and the five staterooms, there’s still enough room left for a tender and jet ski, plus the crane for launching them.
Thanks to a low draft that’s unusual for this size, the Red Pearl can make its way to places that would otherwise be inaccessible. Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, it’s also quite speedy, able to hit 23 knots (26 mph/42.5 kph) at its best. If it slows down considerably, it can ensure a long range of more than 3,000 nautical miles (5,550 km).
Two years ago, the Red Pearl was asking for more than $4 million, but apparently had no luck with that. The Brazilian beauty found a new owner just recently, when its price had already dropped all the way to €2.4 million ($2.6 million). No matter the cost, the important thing is that the Red Pearl won’t stay hidden, but continue to show off its rare colors at sea.
SOLD!!!— Worth Avenue Yachts (@WorthAveYachts) January 18, 2023
Congratulations to Debbie Beere of the Worth Avenue Yachts Monaco team on the sale of RED PEARL. RED PEARL is a 100' (30.48m) MCP Yacht built in 2010.
For more information on listing your yacht for sale contact [email protected] pic.twitter.com/OyKc9rldi2