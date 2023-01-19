Princess Yachts to Unveil Its Latest Luxury Creation This Weekend

The latest addition to the popular S Class series is about to make its global debut at the end of this week. This isn’t a famous luxury car, but a luxury yacht from a respectable British brand. With its stylish silhouette and elegant interiors, the new Princess S72 is sure to make you dream about lavish summer vacations.
On the ever-expanding and brimming with novelties luxury yacht market, Princess is one of the names with a solid reputation and unique heritage. Founded in 1965 under a different name, in Plymouth – a place that’s well known for its maritime tradition – the builder launched its first Princess luxury motor yacht in 1974.
Nearly half a century later, it’s gearing up for not just one, but four premieres at the upcoming boot Dusseldorf, taking place from January 21 to 29. Among them, the sleek Princess S72 will be officially introduced to the entire world.
The models in the S Class series became popular for being a successful blend between sporty boats and luxury yachts. An elegant design that allows plenty of space for socializing areas is topped with high performance and generous garages for water toys. At almost 76 feet (23 meters) the S72 is a moderate-sized model in the series, designed to be both comfortable and exciting for up to eight guests.
The stylish cabins (three of which are en-suite) are located below deck, with a dedicated staircase connecting the owner’s stateroom with the main deck, via a private lobby. One of the most attractive areas onboard is what the builder calls a “sportbridge,” perfect for enjoying the outdoors – it features a spacious U-shaped dining area, flexible seating that can be converted into sunbeds, and a wet bar with barbecue.
Future owners will also have access to a generous, fully-equipped galley, located opposite the dining area. The entire layout is meant to ensure seamless transitions on board, which make the vessel feel much more spacious. This is why the main salon is fitted with triple-sliding doors, while the cockpit bar connects easily to the galley.
While guests are enjoying the premium amenities on board, the S72 cuts through the waves at over 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph) powered by twin MAN V12 engines. Customers can opt for the 1,650 or the 1,800 HP version – if they’re in for an even more thrilling ride. The boat’s own hull, designed with a deep V and built with resin infusion technology, plays a part in ensuring smooth and balanced cruises even when speed goes up a notch.
Last but not least, the S72 also comes with a large garage that can house tenders of up to 3.9 meters (12.7 feet). In other words, let the water fun begin!
