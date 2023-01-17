This Sporty Superyacht Concept Was Designed With Privacy and Closeness to Water in Mind

The latest superyacht concept coming from Italian yacht designer Tommaso Spadolini was created for a knowledgeable and exacting client, who had quite a specific vision for their future yacht and requested the vessel to have the appearance and performance of a fast boat, to offer maximum privacy between the owner and the guests, and to create the feeling of closeness to the water.
Tommaso Spadolini is a world-renowned architect and yacht designer who runs the Tommaso Spadolini Design Studio. His boundless creativity has spawned more than 200 yachts so far.
The superyacht Spadolini designed for this particular client is a 295-foot (90-meter) vessel that has uniqueness written all over it. It is a sporty motoryacht that features strong exterior lines and an outstanding two-deck beach club spanning close to 4,000 square feet (372 square meters).
“We have worked closely with the owner and his representatives to create a really head-turning design that responds to his three key requirements without sacrificing one iota of practicality,” Tommaso Spadolini mentioned.
And thus, Spadolini managed to envision a superyacht that looks fast even when it’s sitting still, which is quite impressive. As for real-world performance specs, the designer says the vessel will be capable of speeds around 20 knots (23 mph/ 37 kph) at full tilt, but the studio is still working on the final details to make it possible.
The current trends in the yachting world show that privacy has become a higher and more meaningful value among yacht owners. They seem to seek a way to escape in safety and comfort, and yachts are, for many, the ideal option to escape. It’s no surprise, then, that discretion and privacy were also among the requests in the client’s brief.
To achieve maximum owner privacy, Spadolini created enclosed structures for stairs and separate crew access points “so that the owner can be completely cocooned on demand.” These enclosed stairways, a lobby, and insulated doors that close off the owner’s area definitely do the trick when it comes to privacy.
The dedicated owner’s deck includes, besides the master suite, his and hers ensuite with bath tubs, walk-in wardrobes, a private alfresco lounge area with a pool, a wine cellar, and a smoking room with humidor. Moreover, the owner will be able to enjoy 270-degree views of the surrounding ocean from the master suite.
The main deck below the owner’s deck houses four large staterooms and two lavish VIPs for guest accommodation.
Finally, the client requested the superyacht to create a close connection to the sea for guests on board, showing that they want to put great emphasis on the experience itself. The Tuscan designer met this requirement by devoting an ample area to the beach club, which is the standout feature of the concept.
It spans two decks and includes a 1,615-square-foot (150-square-meter) open lounge area on the main deck. An additional 1,615 square feet extend the beach club on the lower level, which includes a lounging area with fold-down balconies on each side. A huge swim platform and a beautiful glass-backed infinity pool that hangs over it have also been added to the mix, and a gym, a sauna, a massage room, and a relaxation area complete the wellness package.
Spadolini’s superyacht concept also includes a generous toy garage forward, able to accommodate a tender of up to nine meters. Other noteworthy features include a nine-seat cinema, a helipad on the foredeck for the owner’s jet, as well as a 2,152-square-foot (200-square-meter) sundeck with a pool.
Reaching this level of detail was not a walk in the park, Spadolini confesses, as he and his team “have spent many hundreds of hours refining the design of this yacht. It is now ready to move to the next engineering stage. Though we are currently studying some larger designs for potential clients, this is the biggest yacht we have brought to such a stage of detail. It is very dear to me, like a member of the family.”
