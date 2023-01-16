Heesen Yachts Plans for a Prolific 2023, To Launch Four Major Superyacht Projects

Last year was not an easy one for Heesen Yachts, which, like many players in the yachting industry, faced a few challenges due to supply chain shortages. However, the Dutch shipyard managed to successfully overcome all hindrances thrown at them and ended the year on a high note with the reveal of a new design – the 164-foot (50-meter) Steel series signed off by Harrison Eidsgaard.
Looking to the future, Heesen hopes for a thriving 2023, with plans to launch no less than four major superyachts this year, including the yard’s most powerful project to date, the 197-foot (60-meter) superyacht Project SkyFall. The other three projects to be completed and unveiled this year are the full custom Project Sparta, the first hull in the re-styled Steel series dubbed Project Apollo, and the smart custom Project Oslo24.
“As always at Heesen, we are anticipating the Chinese New Year with great enthusiasm and expect 2023, the Year of the Water Rabbit, to be another intense and exciting one. Right from the get-go, 2023 promises to be a very busy year,” the company says.
At the moment, the shipyard has fifteen yachts under construction, but only four of them will see daylight in 2023. Project SkyFall is set to be the first superyacht to be delivered this year, with its launch to the water expected to happen on January 27. The 197-foot (60-meter) vessel’s exterior design was handled by Omega Architects, while world-famous Harrison Eidsgaard penned the interior design.
Featuring an aluminum hull and superstructure, Project SkyFall has been designed as a sportfishing mothership and comes complete with storage space for 40 rods and even a fighting chair. It will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests across five staterooms and will be equipped with a power package totaling 22,000 horsepower and delivering a top speed of 37 knots (43 mph/69 kph) in light load conditions.
The next project to see daylight this year is the 220-foot (67-meter) full-custom Project Sparta, which features a sporty profile characterized by an “elegant sheer line” and “strong bow,” according to the company. Winch Design took care of both exterior and interior styling for this vessel, with its Fast Displacement Hull Form designed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects and engineering overseen by Arcon Yachts. Project Sparta will offer up to 12 guests a smooth cruising experience at a top speed of 16 knots (19 mph/30 kph).
The first of five hulls in the shipbuilder’s re-styled Steel Series, Project Apollo, is also under construction. Featuring a muscular exterior designed by Omega Architects and an interior concept created by Luca Dini Design and Architecture, this superyacht model can accommodate 12 guests in six cabins and reach a top speed of 15.5 knots (18 mph/29 kph).
Finally, vouching to create “the best yachts and the brightest future for the shipyard,” Heesen will also launch the 164-foot (50-meter) Project Oslo24, a highly customized yacht that is built on the same platform the shipyard used for its Steel Class superyachts. This particular vessel was commissioned by “an experienced yachtsman,” hence the customizations. The future owner chose a hybrid propulsion system for the yacht, along with some standout interior features, like a glass-bottomed pool and a firepit.
Heesen Yachts representatives will be present at the Dubai and Palm Beach boat shows in the spring, where they’ll disclose more details about their new projects.
“As always at Heesen, we are anticipating the Chinese New Year with great enthusiasm and expect 2023, the Year of the Water Rabbit, to be another intense and exciting one. Right from the get-go, 2023 promises to be a very busy year,” the company says.
At the moment, the shipyard has fifteen yachts under construction, but only four of them will see daylight in 2023. Project SkyFall is set to be the first superyacht to be delivered this year, with its launch to the water expected to happen on January 27. The 197-foot (60-meter) vessel’s exterior design was handled by Omega Architects, while world-famous Harrison Eidsgaard penned the interior design.
Featuring an aluminum hull and superstructure, Project SkyFall has been designed as a sportfishing mothership and comes complete with storage space for 40 rods and even a fighting chair. It will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests across five staterooms and will be equipped with a power package totaling 22,000 horsepower and delivering a top speed of 37 knots (43 mph/69 kph) in light load conditions.
The next project to see daylight this year is the 220-foot (67-meter) full-custom Project Sparta, which features a sporty profile characterized by an “elegant sheer line” and “strong bow,” according to the company. Winch Design took care of both exterior and interior styling for this vessel, with its Fast Displacement Hull Form designed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects and engineering overseen by Arcon Yachts. Project Sparta will offer up to 12 guests a smooth cruising experience at a top speed of 16 knots (19 mph/30 kph).
The first of five hulls in the shipbuilder’s re-styled Steel Series, Project Apollo, is also under construction. Featuring a muscular exterior designed by Omega Architects and an interior concept created by Luca Dini Design and Architecture, this superyacht model can accommodate 12 guests in six cabins and reach a top speed of 15.5 knots (18 mph/29 kph).
Finally, vouching to create “the best yachts and the brightest future for the shipyard,” Heesen will also launch the 164-foot (50-meter) Project Oslo24, a highly customized yacht that is built on the same platform the shipyard used for its Steel Class superyachts. This particular vessel was commissioned by “an experienced yachtsman,” hence the customizations. The future owner chose a hybrid propulsion system for the yacht, along with some standout interior features, like a glass-bottomed pool and a firepit.
Heesen Yachts representatives will be present at the Dubai and Palm Beach boat shows in the spring, where they’ll disclose more details about their new projects.