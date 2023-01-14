Catalina Concept Proposes the Perfect Charter Superyacht

Yacht designer Josh Rodriguez of Rodriguez Design Studio is kicking off the New Year with what is the industry’s first attempt at creating naval perfection. Catalina, the latest concept from the studio, is presented as an attempt at the perfect charter superyacht, one that delivers in terms of performance, luxury amenities, space, and styling.
Not all yacht concepts are destined for real life, and that’s ok, even if it feels like a shame and/or a waste. Concept yacht design is a special segment on its own, meant to push the boundaries and show what can be done by challenging the status quo. Most concept designs have in common the desire or the aspiration to deliver perfection, and on paper at least, they do just that.
The same goes for Catalina, the latest from Rodriguez Design. It’s a luxury superyacht that offers a generous volume and, because of it, increased guest capacity, that is packed with standard luxury amenities (and then some), which would turn it into an ideal family getaway destination on its own, and very good-looking. Even though it’s very luxurious, it doesn’t feel overwhelming or steer into tacky territory, as it opts for minimalist styling and an elegant touch.
With a steel hull and aluminum superstructure painted a dark gray, Catalina is imposing on the outside, but sumptuous on the inside. The interiors are described as “modern and chic,” and feature countless open spaces, many socializing and lounging areas, and luxe amenities, all rife with pastel blue and turquoise accents, hammered bronze details and expansive glazing.
“The styling of the yacht marks the style language direction of the studio coming into 2023: simple yet elegant lines,” the design studio says. “Not overtly covered in accents or details, subtle and understated yet rich and complex.” Understated luxury is a phrase that fits Catalina like the proverbial glove.
Catalina features no less than three separate water features: a pool on the expanding beach club, connected by a waterfall to an infinity jacuzzi on the mezzanine, and a secondary jacuzzi in the sky deck. The beach club itself is a (hypothetical) feat of engineering because it expands from 1,098 square feet (102 square meters) to 1,528 square feet (142 square meters) at the touch of a single button, because the bulwarks fold out.
Elsewhere, bulwarks are made of glass – a deliberate choice to erase the boundaries between interior and exterior spaces, and to offer unbroken panoramic views out onto the sea.
Amenities include a sauna, a spa, a massage room and a fully-equipped gym, two exterior dining areas and a formal salon inside, a library and a formal cocktail area, several bars, and a piano room. There’s even a hairdressing station, because, let’s be honest, not even a family vacation is an excuse for bad hair days.
The upper saloon, for instance, integrates three different living spaces within the same layout. But what makes this space more special is the fact that it features floor-to-ceiling glazing that creates a fishbowl effect, basking the interior in an abundance of natural light and offering the best views in the house.
No word on the kind of toys that Catalina could carry or, for that matter, the size of its garage(s), but since we’re talking about a vessel designed specifically for charter, they probably go without saying. At the bow, Catalina has a helipad for an Airbus ACH 145, so guests could drop by or head off to new adventures at a moment’s notice.
Imagined with diesel-electric hybrid propulsion, Catalina would go full throttle at 16 knots (18.4 mph / 29.6 kph) and cruise at 12 knots (13.8 mph / 22.2 kph), with an estimated range of 6,500 nautical miles (7,480 miles / 12,038 km) at cruising speed. There are currently no plans to further develop the concept, but it’s always nice to daydream a bit. So here’s Catalina to help you do that.
