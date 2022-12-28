Baglietto Sells First Hull of Its New 197-Foot Flagship Superyacht, Ends Year With a Bang

Custom superyacht builder Baglietto, based in La Spezia, Italy, has had a stellar 2022, having sold no less than nine yachts in the 135 to 197 feet range, with another 22 vessels under construction. And they’re ending the year with a bang, as the company announced they secured the sale of the first hull of their T60 flagship yacht just three months after presenting it at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.
The T60 project is a 197-footer that features exterior design signed off by Francesco Paszkowski Design, who will also put their mark on the interior styling of the first unit. They’ll collaborate with Margherita Casprini on the interior design.
Baglietto’s new flagship draws inspiration from its incredibly successful predecessor, the T52 yacht. It is based on the same soft lines as the T52 but boasts a more streamlined profile thanks to lighter side buttresses that seem to be blending with the ceiling and hanging on the water.
The yacht’s sharp, traditional-looking forefoot is complemented by straight lines and an open stern, while a black glass stripe incorporates the portholes, highlighting the streamlined profile.
Actually, the designers aimed to create a yacht that seamlessly blends the interior and exterior spaces to give guests full access to their surroundings. That’s why the T60 yacht features an open-plan saloon and dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows that open up completely and create a single free-flowing space.
“This model has all the features the market is looking for today, but it also opens new horizons by implementing highly innovative, unprecedented onboard solutions,” Baglietto’s CEO Fabio Ermetto has said.
According to him, the yacht “changes the concept of life at sea, overturning long-established rules that juxtapose sea and land, interiors and exteriors, formal and informal, day areas and night areas.”
Obviously, the shipyard hasn’t disclosed any information about the future owner of the superyacht, but whoever they are, they’ll enjoy all the amenities one would expect from a vessel this size, such as a generous beach lounge that includes a pool, a gym, and fold-down sides along the yacht. There is also a 1,000-square-foot (92-square-meter) area for alfresco dining and socializing that spans across two levels.
The yacht will be able to accommodate 10 guests across five staterooms. The owner’s suite is on the main deck and can be accessed via a glass lift. A different layout is also possible, where the entire upper deck is occupied by the owner’s apartment.
Two VIP cabins and two guest staterooms are on the main deck, while a fifth guest cabin can be found on the lower deck, which also houses a massage room, a large chef’s galley, and the crew cabins.
The yacht also features a spacious tender garage that will fit a 23-foot (7-meter) tender, as well as two jet skis and a rescue boat. A touch-and-go helipad will also be present at the bow.
In terms of propulsion, the T60 will be equipped with twin Caterpillar 3512 ACERT engines that will allow for a top speed of 16 knots, with a cruise speed of 12 knots.
“It is difficult to hide the great sense of pride we feel for securing this sale,” Baglietto’s Fabio Ermetto also commented. “The T60 starts a new chapter in the Seagull brand’s extraordinary history and marks the beginning of a new era.”
Delivery of the newly sold yacht is scheduled for 2016, with construction set to commence early next year. A speculative second hull of the T60 flagship will also be built after work begins on the new order.
