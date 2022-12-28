Baglietto Sells First Hull of Its New 197-Foot Flagship Superyacht, Ends Year With a Bang

Custom superyacht builder Baglietto, based in La Spezia, Italy, has had a stellar 2022, having sold no less than nine yachts in the 135 to 197 feet range, with another 22 vessels under construction. And they’re ending the year with a bang, as the company announced they secured the sale of the first hull of their T60 flagship yacht just three months after presenting it at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.

