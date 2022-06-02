Baglietto Launches Enterprise, a Villa on the Sea That May Become the First of a Series

Two days after Italian yacht manufacturer Baglietto announced the launch of its luxurious, 135 ft (41 m) Attitude, the shipyard pops the champagne for another unique vessel called Enterprise. The 124 ft (38 m) custom motor yacht is a villa on the sea with a tri-deck design.
Although it’s just been officially launched, Enterprise made its splash last weekend at Baglietto’s shipyard in the port city of La Spezia, Italy. With an exterior design that bears the signature of the Francesco Paszkowski Design studio and an interior design created by the owner’s wife and Baglietto’s team, Enterprise is based on a new platform and, according to the shipbuilder, has the potential of becoming the first of a series.
The most important request of the buyer when he sealed the deal with Baglietto was for Enterprise to break out of the ordinary and “make a statement wherever she goes”. The custom yacht has an aluminum hull and superstructure, a tri-deck design, a straight, vertical bow, a length of 124.6 ft (38 m), and a beam of 28.8 ft (8.8 m). It looks bold, striking, and sleek, to quote its owner, who also claims it’s the largest 38 m vessel by volume ever built, at 440 GT.
Enterprise is powered by two Caterpillar Acert C32 engines and can reach a maximum speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph). According to Baglietto, the custom exploration yacht has a transatlantic range, which means around 2,880 nautical miles (5,330 km).
One of the most noticeable characteristics of this floating palace is the extensive use of glass, with Enterprise featuring large, full-height windows both on the main and upper deck, which are perfectly integrated into the structure.
Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all we have so far on the recently launched Enterprise. However, Baglietto does reassure us that we haven’t heard the last of the sleek-looking yacht, which is going to have its worldwide premiere at the next Monaco Yacht Show, scheduled to take place later this year, between September 28 to October the 1st.
