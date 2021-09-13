Baglietto's Aluminum Beauty Panam Makes Waves at Cannes, Wins Two World Yacht Trophies

The bay of Cannes was once again the host of one of the most extravagant events in the world of yachting. The World Yachts Trophies took place this weekend, under the captivated gaze of hundreds of boat enthusiasts, rewarding some of the best and most beautiful vessels ever to be built. Baglietto’s 131-ft Panam motor yacht left home with two awards.
This year, the Cannes Yachting Festival took place between September 7 and September 12, welcoming around 700 guests. Italian manufacturer Baglietto Yachts was once again in the limelight with its 40 m (131.2 ft) motor yacht Panam, a sleek and aggressive-looking vessel that won two awards: Best Innovation in the 30-50m (98-164 ft) category and the Best Exterior Design.
Panam was completed this year at the order of a European client and was designed by the Francesco Paszkowski Design studio both on the exterior and interior, with the latter being created in partnership with Margherita Casprini.
With its aluminum hull and structure and its modern, powerful look, Panam is an instant eye-catcher. It is equipped with three MTU engines 16V2000 M96L and three KaMeWa water-jet engines, offering a top speed of 31 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots. At 12 knots, the yacht has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.
Everything on the Panam is designed for leisure time and relaxing cruises on the Mediterranean.
Panam can accommodate 12 guests and a crew of five. Its award-winning exterior features a generous sun deck, lounging pads, a jacuzzi, an outdoor bar, to name just a few of its amenities. The swimming area on the aft is open on three sides and comes with a swimming ladder that makes the sea very accessible.
The interior of the yacht is just as gorgeous, featuring five cabins, including a VIP stateroom, and a master suite. Electrical windows open on the sides, offering beautiful panoramic views, and there's a semi-float-in tender garage behind the engine room.
Baglietto is based in La Speza, Italy, and has a history of almost 170 years in building ships. It mostly specializes in aluminum light alloy yachts ranging from 35 to 50 meters (115 to 164 ft).
