Baglietto's 135-Foot Luxury Motor Yacht DOM 133 Hits the Water as Attitude

Italian shipyard Baglietto announced the launch of a new motor yacht. Named Attitude, the 135-foot (41-meter) vessel hit the water at the shipyard's facility in La Spezia. Attitude's owners were present at the event and were able to see for the first time their new motor yacht.
What's special about this custom DOM 133 yacht is that it touched the water for the second time. The technical launch took place in March at Marina di Carrara, but its owners couldn't be there. This time, the owners, along with their friends, were able to properly celebrate the momentous occasion.
It's the first hull in the DOM 133 series. Both the restricted draught and aluminum hull of this 135-foot (41-meter) yacht make it ideal for trans-oceanic journeys and allow it to cruise even in shallow waters.
Designed by Stefano Vafiadis, "DOM" stands for Domus (which means "home" in Latin). By blending sporty lines inspired by automotive design with a generous interior space and open-air areas, the series creates a "distinctive family feeling."
With a beam of 29 ft (8.7 meters), the design of Attitude revolves around the modern lifestyle of the owners. The main deck offers an ideal space for socializing with open areas that make the inside seamlessly connect with the outside.
The main salon features floor-to-ceiling windows that can be fully opened to transform the whole area into an extension of the aft cockpit. Since it's a luxury yacht, it also has an impressive beach club that takes guests closer to the water. It has a gorgeous infinity pool with a lifting bottom that raises to further expand the cockpit. There's an additional pool on the sun deck as well.
In terms of performance, Attitude is powered by two Caterpillar C32 engines, which allow it to navigate across the water at a maximum speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph/ 31 kph).
The new motor yacht will make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival, which takes place later this year, between September 6th and September 11th.
