Panam, the Superfast Superyacht Disguised as a Battleship

Announced as a concept by CCN (Cerri Cantieri Naval), Panam went into construction at Italian shipyard Baglietti in 2018, shortly after the owner, known only as a “European businessman,” came along. Delivery was initially scheduled for 2020, but took place in the summer of 2021.
Since then, Panam has been one of the most popular charter platforms and among the most sought-after superyachts by superyacht spotters. Given its gorgeous and mighty battleship-inspired exterior, that last part shouldn’t come as a surprise: Panam is a beauty, and it’s a beauty of the most surprising kind.
Panam is a 40-meter (131-foot) fully custom build, and the first one of this kind for the owner, who was actively involved in the design process. This is what custom builds are all about, getting to have the final say; otherwise, everyone would be buying production series models. No price tag was ever made public in relation to the vessel, but Panam is chartering for as much as €250,000 (approximately $266,400 at the current exchange rate) per week, not including expenses.
Panam won Best Exterior Design (as well as the Best Innovation award in the 30-50 meter / 98-164 feet category), so it's not just us saying that the exterior is noteworthy.
Carlo Toracca of Baglietto, who served as Panam’s project manager, admitted that the brief made it clear from the start that this would be a challenging project. The owner wanted a superyacht that would impress with its performance and silhouette on water, but which, at the same time, wouldn’t skimp on modern amenities inside. In fact, he wanted a family boat, but one that looked unlike any other out there: a sheep in wolf’s clothing, if you will, and yes, that’s not some sort of typing mistake.
Panam is a beast, both aesthetically and performance-wise, but once you set foot inside, it’s a comfortable, incredibly zen, and inviting vacation boat, of the kind you wouldn’t expect to find under that menacing exterior. The owner openly sought out this dichotomy, and got it with help from longtime Baglietto collaborator Francesco Paszkowski, who did both the interior and exterior design. Margherita Casprini collaborated on the interiors as well, while the original naval architecture is by CCN.
Inside, Panam offers 340 GT of interior space spread across three decks, and accommodation for 10 guests and five crew members. The rooms are open-plan and airy, with sophisticated contrasting elements, like a vertical garden placed right behind the formal dining table to create separation from the lounge nearby, or exposed carbon fiber elements inspired by automotive design, whether on a door or a table. Glass bulwarks erase the boundary between the boat and its surroundings, and invite communion with the natural elements.
The beach club is expandable, with the transom opening up and carbon fiber balconies folding down to expand available space out on the sea. This way, depending on what guests feel like doing at any given moment, they can stay out in the sun – and out in the water – or indoors, but feeling the sea breeze. In the covered part of the beach club, Panam offers a generously-sized lounge and a gym.
As noted above, the interiors are cozy and inviting, finished in a combination of teak and warm woods, but not lacking a certain sophistication. You get fine leathers and backlit white onyx, exposed carbon fiber and metal, black glazing, and a very impressive selection of marble. Furniture is simple and functional, making the most of the available space.
Panam has a side garage that's partially floodable, which allows launching and retrieving a 5.5-meter (18-foot) tender with the utmost ease and without the need for a crane. Still, there is a crane in the bow, where there's also a smaller, open-air garage.
Panam is a planing hull, and it’s powered by three water-jet MTU 16V2000 M96L engines. This makes it exceptionally fast, maxing out at 31 knots (35.6 mph / 57.4 kph) and cruising leisurely at 25 knots (28.7 mph / 46.3 kph), which is impressive for a vessel this size. Range is 1,800 nautical miles (2,071 miles / 3,333 km) at half the cruising speed.
