Digital 2024 Peugeot 508 Adapts to Inception Styling, It’s Also a New-Age EV

Peugeot was probably the last French automaker to retreat from the United States, but as far as I can remember, it has not delivered anything or operated a dealer since the late 1980s.
Alas, that does not mean it has not flirted on numerous occasions with a comeback, ever since. The latest one came just recently at CES 2023. There, it presented the Inception Concept as one of the few noteworthy automotive novelties at the first big event of the year. The sleek sedan was brimming with juicy technical goodies, showcased in a modern – even futuristic – body style, and also dumped a Frenchy cockpit lifestyle on top of the Las Vegas, Nevada-based audience.
Naturally, the prototype is fully electric and motivated by two rather compact motors that nevertheless have some impressive figures to boot. One in the front and one at the rear, they churn out 671 ponies and draw electrons from a 100-kWh battery. That kind of oomph enables a 62-mph (100 kph) sprint in less than three seconds, by the way. Plastered on top of the new Stellantis STLA-Large EV architecture, the Inception is also, for sure, a sign of things to come. Maybe not in North America but at least at home in Europe.
And, of course, that made lots of people think of potential candidates for the Inception translation. No, it is not a Christopher Nolan thing, it is more something for the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists to ruminate. And so, they did, at least as far as we can tell from the latest CGI work done by the digital car content creator better known as Carbizzy on his YouTube channel, who has imagined the unofficial looks of the upcoming, all-new or 2024 Peugeot 508 refresh.
In the real world of spy photographers, we are 99% certain the French sedan is getting a facelift rather than a fully-fledged redesign, but we are not going to spoil the CGI expert’s fun and tell him that. Instead, let us check out a potential transformation of the Inception concept into a mass-market sedan of the 508 variety. Plus, the author gives us his usual front- and rear-three-quarter POVs complete with a ritzy color palette reel. And let us not forget that his imagined 2024 Peugeot 508 is also a fully electric affair.
Well, just in case you want a more traditional approach towards the CGI mid-size saloon sector, the virtual artist also recently gave us his digital thoughts on the Japanese Mazda6 matters. Unfortunately, this large sedan – when it turns real – will probably remain a forbidden fruit in North America, which is losing more and more passenger car nameplates by the day. Oh, well, at least the all-new, eleventh Honda Accord and upcoming next Toyota Camry are sure to at least soldier on for another generation!
