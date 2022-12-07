This classic Australian Yacht’s Hull Is Made From 750-Year-Old Rare Timber

If you are lucky enough to spot the beautiful Princess Iluka at sea, it would be almost impossible to believe how old it is. The sleek silhouette and fresh paint give the yacht a vibrant appearance, and onboard you’d find all the amenities of modern luxury vessels. However, Princess Iluka hides a special feature and a troubled history.
Princess Iluka came to life back in 1979, so it’s truly impressive that it only had three owners until present times. But that doesn’t mean it only knew happy times. The yacht was left in bad shape and needing repairs not just once, but several times throughout its long history.
Luckily, after the Australian millionaire Robert McVicker allegedly purchased it at auction, it would end up undergoing a monumental refit. The old yacht was basically rebuilt, getting a new engineering system, new plumbing, new electrical systems, a fresh interior, and a new exterior paint job.
But its most precious characteristic was carefully preserved. This is the vessel’s hull, made from 750-year-old Huon pine timber, from Tasmanian forests. At 113 feet (34.5 meters) Princess Iluka is officially the world’s longest vessel made from this rare timber (Huon pine is now a protected tree in Tasmania) with a keel made from spotted gum (a premium native hardwood in Australia).
This unique hull was carefully lengthened during the refit, in order to include a new transom. The yacht then got several upgrades in 2018 and 2022, including modern entertainment systems and Wi-Fi, and a beautiful refurbishing of the interior, by designed Keeley Green.
A modern pleasure craft today, the Ray Kemp yacht can welcome up to ten guests onboard, while its twin Mercedes V-12 engines enable it to hit 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph).
A popular charter yacht, this unique Australian vessel is also up for grabs at IYC. For €4 million ($4.1 million) someone could enjoy the result of many years of work to bring the Princess Iluka back to life.
Luckily, after the Australian millionaire Robert McVicker allegedly purchased it at auction, it would end up undergoing a monumental refit. The old yacht was basically rebuilt, getting a new engineering system, new plumbing, new electrical systems, a fresh interior, and a new exterior paint job.
But its most precious characteristic was carefully preserved. This is the vessel’s hull, made from 750-year-old Huon pine timber, from Tasmanian forests. At 113 feet (34.5 meters) Princess Iluka is officially the world’s longest vessel made from this rare timber (Huon pine is now a protected tree in Tasmania) with a keel made from spotted gum (a premium native hardwood in Australia).
This unique hull was carefully lengthened during the refit, in order to include a new transom. The yacht then got several upgrades in 2018 and 2022, including modern entertainment systems and Wi-Fi, and a beautiful refurbishing of the interior, by designed Keeley Green.
A modern pleasure craft today, the Ray Kemp yacht can welcome up to ten guests onboard, while its twin Mercedes V-12 engines enable it to hit 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph).
A popular charter yacht, this unique Australian vessel is also up for grabs at IYC. For €4 million ($4.1 million) someone could enjoy the result of many years of work to bring the Princess Iluka back to life.