Bullet 200 Is a Megayacht Concept With a Sporty Profile and Imposing Interiors

Yacht concepts are an excellent way to set an idea into motion, and the latest we’ve come across is an extremely captivating design called Bullet 200. It’s the brainchild of Franco Gnessi of Italian design studio Dynaship Yacht Design and envisions a megayacht for the most demanding owners, a craft that would be up to any challenge.
Franco Gnessi is a renowned designer in the naval industry, with various projects to his name, from smaller watercraft to mammoth megayachts like Bullet 200, that we’re going to look at today.
Green and sustainable designs are currently among the most popular in the yachting world, and Bullet 200 is no different. The new renderings unveiled by Dynaship Yacht Design envision a 200-foot (61-meter) electro-diesel superyacht concept that takes styling cues from the automotive industry and focuses on zero-emissions cruising, aiming to introduce something different to this size segment.
The megayacht concept features a classic displacement hull meant to provide the watercraft with plenty of grit and seaworthiness. Designer Franco Gnessi mentions that they have “taken care to build a gritty and very rough project.”
Though imposing and menacing enough on the outside, the sleek exterior is meant to cleverly conceal the true extent of the vessel’s interior. However, its true proportions become evident once you step aboard.
“We have worked so that the observer does not perceive the true extent of this yacht,” Franco Gnessi explains. “We have used perspectives and lines that blend harmoniously to create a very refined product which surprises in regards to interior spaces.”
Large and complex, the interior is designed to provide comfort while cruising. With a gross tonnage of 975 GT, the megayacht concept promises to ensure guests will be able to enjoy the utmost privacy while cruising. At the same time, the designer took care of creating plenty of convivial spaces for entertaining. Actually, the designer claims he strived to achieve a balance between private and entertaining areas. The latter category will include an aft deck beach club, a main deck pool, a sundeck Jacuzzi, and a recessed foredeck lounge.
There is no mention of the yacht’s accommodation capacity either, so we’re not sure how many guests a prospective owner could invite on their luxurious craft. But considering its generous proportions, we can safely assume it would be a sizeable number.
Considering the sporty esthetic of the conceptual yacht, it’s no surprise the designer also focused on performance. As far as propulsion is concerned, Bullet 200 would be fitted with two azipods with electric motors delivering 1,940 kW and propelling it to an estimated top speed of 26 knots (30 mph/ 48 kph) and a cruising speed of 22 knots (25 mph/ 41 kph).
Bullet 200 would also be a good fit for longer trips, as it would reach an estimated range of 3,000 nautical miles (3450 miles/5,556 km) at a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 mph).
Speaking about the megayacht’s autonomy, Gnessi says a system of storage batteries will allow it to cruise quietly with zero emissions for about 90 minutes at a speed of eight knots (9.2 mph/ 15 kph). Moreover, Bullet 200 is fitted with solar panels to cater to the hotel load’s energy needs during anchor.
It seems that this year has been a prolific one for Franco Gnessi and Dynaship Yacht Design, as we’ve seen renderings for a couple of additional yacht designs from them, such as the 223-foot (68-meter) ice explorer superyacht Nautilus 650, revealed in October, and the 200-foot (61-meter) superyacht concept Geko 60, which was shown to the world in July. As with every design coming from the Italian studio, these were also focused on versatility and providing owners luxury complemented by function.
Franco Gnessi is a renowned designer in the naval industry, with various projects to his name, from smaller watercraft to mammoth megayachts like Bullet 200, that we’re going to look at today.
Green and sustainable designs are currently among the most popular in the yachting world, and Bullet 200 is no different. The new renderings unveiled by Dynaship Yacht Design envision a 200-foot (61-meter) electro-diesel superyacht concept that takes styling cues from the automotive industry and focuses on zero-emissions cruising, aiming to introduce something different to this size segment.
The megayacht concept features a classic displacement hull meant to provide the watercraft with plenty of grit and seaworthiness. Designer Franco Gnessi mentions that they have “taken care to build a gritty and very rough project.”
Though imposing and menacing enough on the outside, the sleek exterior is meant to cleverly conceal the true extent of the vessel’s interior. However, its true proportions become evident once you step aboard.
“We have worked so that the observer does not perceive the true extent of this yacht,” Franco Gnessi explains. “We have used perspectives and lines that blend harmoniously to create a very refined product which surprises in regards to interior spaces.”
Large and complex, the interior is designed to provide comfort while cruising. With a gross tonnage of 975 GT, the megayacht concept promises to ensure guests will be able to enjoy the utmost privacy while cruising. At the same time, the designer took care of creating plenty of convivial spaces for entertaining. Actually, the designer claims he strived to achieve a balance between private and entertaining areas. The latter category will include an aft deck beach club, a main deck pool, a sundeck Jacuzzi, and a recessed foredeck lounge.
There is no mention of the yacht’s accommodation capacity either, so we’re not sure how many guests a prospective owner could invite on their luxurious craft. But considering its generous proportions, we can safely assume it would be a sizeable number.
Considering the sporty esthetic of the conceptual yacht, it’s no surprise the designer also focused on performance. As far as propulsion is concerned, Bullet 200 would be fitted with two azipods with electric motors delivering 1,940 kW and propelling it to an estimated top speed of 26 knots (30 mph/ 48 kph) and a cruising speed of 22 knots (25 mph/ 41 kph).
Bullet 200 would also be a good fit for longer trips, as it would reach an estimated range of 3,000 nautical miles (3450 miles/5,556 km) at a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 mph).
Speaking about the megayacht’s autonomy, Gnessi says a system of storage batteries will allow it to cruise quietly with zero emissions for about 90 minutes at a speed of eight knots (9.2 mph/ 15 kph). Moreover, Bullet 200 is fitted with solar panels to cater to the hotel load’s energy needs during anchor.
It seems that this year has been a prolific one for Franco Gnessi and Dynaship Yacht Design, as we’ve seen renderings for a couple of additional yacht designs from them, such as the 223-foot (68-meter) ice explorer superyacht Nautilus 650, revealed in October, and the 200-foot (61-meter) superyacht concept Geko 60, which was shown to the world in July. As with every design coming from the Italian studio, these were also focused on versatility and providing owners luxury complemented by function.