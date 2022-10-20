Epiphany Trimaran Concept Is Like a Gigantic Floating Resort With Tilting Masts

This is Epiphany, a megayacht Russian oligarchs would probably love to have if it were a real thing and they weren’t in trouble with half the population of the planet. The former part could be fixed as long as a buyer with deep enough pockets, holding at least a reported $200 million, came along, and then a shipyard agreed to take the risk.
Epiphany is a trimaran, a tri-hull vessel that is part of the Goliath series from California-based designer Steve Kozloff. The series, as its name clearly states, aims to create gigantic vessels that combine performance and luxury with a certain eco-friendliness and which also stand out for extraordinary capabilities. One such capability is that of sailing under bridges or into ports where height is an issue, and it’s all thanks to a Kozloff-invented titling mast rig.
Epiphany, like the other entries in the Goliath series, is a sail-assisted vessel using a rig based on the Solid Sail systems from Chantiers de l’Atlantique Solid Sail and the AeolDrive sail and mast system. Epiphany has two free-standing masts that can tilt to 70 degrees and reduce air draft from 145.5 feet to 92 feet (44.3 meters to 28 meters), and rotate 360 degrees.
sail-assisted yacht, it could sail under bridges if the width wasn’t a problem. It also means that, unlike traditional sailing rigs, this one comes with the advantage of being more durable, less fussy, easier to operate, and more efficient.
A rig of this kind allows deployment of the sails at the touch of a button, regardless of the direction in which the ship is facing, and has a lifetime of up to four times longer than with regular sailing rigs, the designer notes. It also offers a sail area of 6,700 square feet (622.4 square meters) but in a much sleeker and uncluttered design.
With a total length of 178 feet (54.2 meters) and three decks across all three hulls, Epiphany would have steel hulls and a lightweight aluminum superstructure. It would offer accommodation for 12 guests and eight crew and feature a spacious 700 square-foot (65-square-meter) master suite with a private terrace in the central hull.
Another highlight would be a 1,500 square-foot (139.3 square-meter) interconnecting waterside beach club between the hulls, which would retract when not in use. Who needs a standard pool, either way? But Epiphany still has one aft on the main deck.
Powered by a 2,000 hp diesel-electric Cummins engine, Epiphany would travel at top speeds of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph) on power and 8 knots (9.2 mph / 14.8 kph) on sails alone. The range would be 4,800 nautical miles (5,524 miles / 8,889.6 km) or 20 days at 10 knots (11.5 mph / 18.5 kph), using only the engine. On wind power, the range would be unlimited. As long as there’s wind.
floating resort, Epiphany is designed to offer vast amounts of space, both indoors and outside, plenty of luxury, and all the toys the dozen explorers onboard could possibly want. The full-beam garage would hold a Nemo U-Boat Worx submarine, a tender, and an Icon A5 seaplane, as well as a wide array of inflatables and water toys. Four self-inflating lifeboats are located in dedicated deployment pockets at the stern and can be “deployed in the worst conditions.”
For guests looking for more sophisticated entertainment, Epiphany comes with a piano slash bar salon, with a baby grand piano and a bar (duh). Several outdoor lounges and socializing areas are shown in the renders, which would make this trimaran the perfect vacation vessel, regardless of the vacation destination.
Speaking of which, Kozloff tells us that the handrails would be heated for comfortable passage through cold regions. A de-icing system could also be applied to the masts. Solar panels are shown on the main deck, and they would presumably come in handy for certain hotel functions.
Steve Kozloff’s designs are all feasible, Kozloff himself insists, and this obviously includes the Epiphany trimaran. If you have some $200 million to spare, you’re welcome for the tip.
