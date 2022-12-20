Sirena Yachts Reaches Major Milestone, 100 Yachts Launched in Six Years

Turkish shipyard Sirena Yachts has recently launched the eighth hull of its flagship motor yacht Sirena 88. And while the launch of an 88-foot vessel is reason enough for celebration in its own right, the occasion also marks an important milestone for the shipyard - its 100th boat to hit the water.
The first Sirena yacht, the Sirena 64 model, was introduced back in 2017 at the International “boot Düsseldorf” boat show, and it commanded both attention from the audience and some orders.
Though the company has been in the yacht business for just a few years, its boat lineup already includes four semi-displacement motor yacht models ranging from 55 feet to over 98 feet (17m to 30m). These are the Sirena 58, Sirena 68, Sirena 88, and Sirena 78, the latter of which launched at this year’s edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2022.
All of them feature naval architecture penned by German Frers, while the interior designs are signed off by big names in the industry like Dutch-based designer Cor D. Rover. Moreover, Sirena yachts are characterized by bold looks and generous deck spaces while also offering superior seaworthiness and beautiful interiors.
Their exceptional architecture and design have helped the yard extend its client base to all corners of the world, including Australia, Japan, the Maldives, the Mediterranean, the United States, Scandinavia, as well as Mexico and the Caribbean.
“Every one of our yachts is built as a unique project that unites our yacht-building expertise with the specific wishes of a new owner in a different part of the world,” Sirena Yachts CEO Cagin Genc declared.
In the few years, it has been in the industry, Sirena Yachts has achieved enough to become a household name in the field. Delivering 100 yachts in less than six years is no easy feat, after all. Talking about hitting this milestone, Genc continued, “And while we are proud of every individual yacht, we are particularly pleased to have reached the milestone of launching 100 yachts. It is testament to the quality of our build and finish, as well as our customer oriented approach reflected on our design process.”
The Sirena 88 model boasts an elegant exterior design that combines gleaming white topsides and black glass. Some features that make it stand out from the crowd include an open-top sun deck, a private Jacuzzi on the foredeck, and a spacious, luxurious master cabin.
Featuring a beam of 23.2 feet (7.1 meters), a draft of 5.9 feet (1.8 meters), and a volume of 125 GT, the 88-foot (26.8-meter) long motor yacht offers accommodation for up to 10 guests across five staterooms, as well as 4 crew members.
The shipyard built Sirena 88 with a GRP hull and carbon fiber superstructure, while for the boat’s power needs, it installed two MAN engines that allow the vessel to reach a cruising speed of 16 knots (30 kph/ 18.4 mph) and a top speed of 25 knots (46 kph/29 mph).
Though the company has been in the yacht business for just a few years, its boat lineup already includes four semi-displacement motor yacht models ranging from 55 feet to over 98 feet (17m to 30m). These are the Sirena 58, Sirena 68, Sirena 88, and Sirena 78, the latter of which launched at this year’s edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2022.
All of them feature naval architecture penned by German Frers, while the interior designs are signed off by big names in the industry like Dutch-based designer Cor D. Rover. Moreover, Sirena yachts are characterized by bold looks and generous deck spaces while also offering superior seaworthiness and beautiful interiors.
Their exceptional architecture and design have helped the yard extend its client base to all corners of the world, including Australia, Japan, the Maldives, the Mediterranean, the United States, Scandinavia, as well as Mexico and the Caribbean.
“Every one of our yachts is built as a unique project that unites our yacht-building expertise with the specific wishes of a new owner in a different part of the world,” Sirena Yachts CEO Cagin Genc declared.
In the few years, it has been in the industry, Sirena Yachts has achieved enough to become a household name in the field. Delivering 100 yachts in less than six years is no easy feat, after all. Talking about hitting this milestone, Genc continued, “And while we are proud of every individual yacht, we are particularly pleased to have reached the milestone of launching 100 yachts. It is testament to the quality of our build and finish, as well as our customer oriented approach reflected on our design process.”
The Sirena 88 model boasts an elegant exterior design that combines gleaming white topsides and black glass. Some features that make it stand out from the crowd include an open-top sun deck, a private Jacuzzi on the foredeck, and a spacious, luxurious master cabin.
Featuring a beam of 23.2 feet (7.1 meters), a draft of 5.9 feet (1.8 meters), and a volume of 125 GT, the 88-foot (26.8-meter) long motor yacht offers accommodation for up to 10 guests across five staterooms, as well as 4 crew members.
The shipyard built Sirena 88 with a GRP hull and carbon fiber superstructure, while for the boat’s power needs, it installed two MAN engines that allow the vessel to reach a cruising speed of 16 knots (30 kph/ 18.4 mph) and a top speed of 25 knots (46 kph/29 mph).