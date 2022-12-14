This Striking Blue Yacht Is an Adventurous Family’s Home Away from Home

If you think that giant, luxurious yachts are all about lounging for hours by the pool and partying at night, you’ve got the wrong idea. In the right hands, these giants of the sea turn into rugged, fearless travel companions, ready to reach some of the most remote places in the world.
One of the greatest benefits of the so-called “pocket explorers,” a modern term referring to small yachts that boast the capabilities of stronger expedition vessels, is that individuals and families have the chance to become real-world adventurers.
If you can afford one of these babies, you can forget about cruise ships, and start planning your own adventure at sea. This is exactly what the Mayers did, and it all started a decade ago. That’s when Tony and Delisa Mayer purchased the 137-foot (42 meters) Imbros yacht, which was two years old at the time.
The explorer didn’t just change its name into The Big Blue, but underwent a 15-month refit at Derecktor Florida. Tony and Delisa told Megayacht News, in an older interview, that they were initially considering living full-time on a boat, but eventually decided to have their own expedition vessel and go on extended trips, together with their three kids.
After the refit, The Big Blue boasted a helipad that allowed stowage as well, not just the usual touch-and-go operations, because Tony himself is a helicopter pilot, so the family would use a chopper to explore the places they visited. Another original feature was a dedicated classroom for the children. When it was all ready, the Mayers embarked on the adventure of a lifetime, cruising in the Pacific.
Ten years later, it looks like The Big Blue is still in excellent shape. It was recently spotted in Newport, Rhode Island, where it’s currently docked – most likely, on a break from its world adventures. During all this time, it’s been exclusively enjoyed by its owners, truly becoming a home away from home.
