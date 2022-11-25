autoevolution
New York Billionaire's Award-Winning Toy Is a Rugged Explorer That Traveled the World

Truly fit for a billionaire, the aggressive-looking Falco Moscata is an adventurer’s dream come true, meant to explore the most remote parts of the world in perfect style and comfort.
Head-turning, rugged, powerful, and multi-award-winning – what more could you ask from a superyacht? The Falco Moscata seems to have it all. Launched more than a decade ago, in 2010, it was the first model in the Picchiotti Vitruvius line by the prestigious Perini Navi, mostly known for their sailing yachts.

The 162-foot (49.5 meters) global explorer quickly went on to fetch numerous awards, including a Showboats Design Award, a RINA Green Plus Award, and three World Superyachts Awards.

Its alleged owner is a relatively mysterious billionaire, Ray Debbane. Founder of the private equity firm Invus Capital, in New York, and CEO of the Artal investment group, he was described by Forbes as “one of Wall Street’s least-known dealmakers.”

One thing’s for sure – the majestic Falco Moscata could satisfy the taste of any billionaire. It offers lavish deck spaces, sophisticated interiors with modern artwork, five elegant staterooms, and a generous jacuzzi on the bridge deck, in the center of an extensive lounge area.

The vessel’s shallow draft enables it to reach even remote lagoons and narrow anchorages. Indonesia, Seychelles and Tanzania are just a few of the spectacular places where the Falco Moscata has traveled to. With a range of 5,500 nautical miles (6,300 miles/10,100 km) this mighty explorer can truly reach anywhere.

Its impressive hull is not only built to withstand extreme conditions, but also to increase fuel efficiency by 20 to 30%, according to Fraser.

Sea bobs, jet skis, e-foils, tenders, and even an amphibious Jeep are just some of the toys onboard, ready for guests who want to explore further and have even more fun.

Luckily for those who dream of that, and who are willing to pay $200,000 per week, this billionaire toy is also available for charter, at Y.CO.

