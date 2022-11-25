This Pint-Sized Tiny House Packs All the Essentials, Comes With Two Sleeping Spaces

With a total length of 3.5 meters (11.6 ft), this tiny house is super small, even by tiny home standards. However, it doesn’t feel overwhelmingly cramped. That’s because it boasts an ingenious layout, managing to squeeze inside all the necessities. It has a kitchen, a multi-use living area, a bunk bed, and a bathroom.
This tiny home is only 3.5 meters (11.6 ft) long and 2.2 meters (7.2 ft) wide. It’s small, really small. But that doesn’t mean it’s not equipped with everything you need. This teeny tiny mobile dwelling incorporates clever design solutions that allow three people to live comfortably.
Yes, you read that right. It can accommodate three adults since it has two sleeping spaces. The home includes a small living room, which is equipped with an L-shaped sofa that turns into a bed for two. Above the sofa is another twin bed that can be accessed via a ladder.
But that’s not all. The living room also includes a drop-down table and some chairs that can be stored away next to the entryway. Across the dining area is a compact kitchen that has a sink, a portable propane cooktop, and a small fridge. It even has a wooden countertop that offers people enough space to prepare their meals. Elsewhere, you’ll see a cabinet with open shelving that provides additional storage.
Speaking of that, you’ll notice that this tiny home includes a closet area next to the entryway. It’s a great spot that can be used to store clothes, shoes, or other items. The bathroom in this dwelling has a shower and a composting toilet. It’s compact, but it does the job.
Given its small size, the home can function as a rental, or it can be used for a weekend getaway. What’s interesting is that next to the house is also a tiny sauna, which has room for two people. The home was recently featured on the Alternative House YouTube channel. You can watch the video attached down below to see what this pint-sized dwelling is all about.
Yes, you read that right. It can accommodate three adults since it has two sleeping spaces. The home includes a small living room, which is equipped with an L-shaped sofa that turns into a bed for two. Above the sofa is another twin bed that can be accessed via a ladder.
But that’s not all. The living room also includes a drop-down table and some chairs that can be stored away next to the entryway. Across the dining area is a compact kitchen that has a sink, a portable propane cooktop, and a small fridge. It even has a wooden countertop that offers people enough space to prepare their meals. Elsewhere, you’ll see a cabinet with open shelving that provides additional storage.
Speaking of that, you’ll notice that this tiny home includes a closet area next to the entryway. It’s a great spot that can be used to store clothes, shoes, or other items. The bathroom in this dwelling has a shower and a composting toilet. It’s compact, but it does the job.
Given its small size, the home can function as a rental, or it can be used for a weekend getaway. What’s interesting is that next to the house is also a tiny sauna, which has room for two people. The home was recently featured on the Alternative House YouTube channel. You can watch the video attached down below to see what this pint-sized dwelling is all about.