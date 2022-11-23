Get Ready to Turn Heads Everywhere You Go With This Flashy Gooseneck

Nearly every kind of mobile home out there tries to entice you with its warm and friendly interiors, in the attempt to make you feel at home right away. But there are very few that focus on how good the exterior looks. In fact, some of them (especially the ones made from industrial containers) look like anything but a home from the outside. If you’re ready to steal some looks on the road, My Sport Fort was made for someone like you.
My Sport Fort is definitely not a typical tiny home. It wasn’t designed for living, but for playing. The fun and bold exterior hides a unique mobile activity and sports center for kids, hence its name. This is why its exterior is so unusual – it’s supposed to match the joyful, playful spirit of the interior.
That’s also why you won’t find any of the regular furniture inside. Instead, you’ll probably get a big smile on your face seeing the beautiful cartoon-inspired walls. The cathedral-style ceiling and white cladding panels make the interior feel more spacious and also stylish, while the basketball-court hardwood flooring and Astro Turf flooring were specifically chosen for kids’ sports.
The loft was also not meant to become a bedroom, but a multimedia center or even a storage room for sports equipment.
The gooseneck built is perfect for making sure that this large mobile home stays stable on the road, also increasing the interior space that’s available. At 32 feet (9.75 meters) My Sport Fort is rather large, unfolding over 312 square feet (29 square meters).
Simblissity is known for the high-quality craftsmanship of its builds, and this striking mobile sports center is no exception. The exterior is not only eye-catching but also built to last, featuring partial horizontal Cedar tongue and groove lap siding, while the rest is covered in metal pro panel II.
Built with a loft and a bathroom, the My Sport Fort could be transformed into a home on wheels. Sure, that would be a costly process down the road, but at $75,000 it’s a steal, considering the quality of the build.
One thing’s for sure – this bright red, happy tiny home will grab attention wherever it goes. For now, it’s available at TinyHouse.
