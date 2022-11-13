40ft Container Tiny Home Boasts a Luxurious Interior With a Hot Tub and a Magnificent View

Tiny homes can be luxurious and still cost so little. This specific build is a container transformed into what could be a future house for the next owner. It is packed with everything someone would need, and it perfectly mimics a traditional house.
This container tiny house measures 40ft (12m) in length, 8ft (2.4m) in width, and 9.6ft (3m) in height for a total of 320sq ft (30sq m). It got fiberglass insulation to protect the house from the weather outside. The interior temperature can be easily managed with the Pioneer AC and heater that were installed in each of the rooms.
For such a small place, the trailer manages to fit everything a conventional house normally offers. The kitchen features a normal size fridge, a dishwasher, a two-burner stovetop, a microwave, and a large sink. There is a dinette area on the other side of the kitchen with a small table and two chairs that nicely fit under the table.
The living room has two large windows that allow the owner to have a great view of the outside and also let a fair amount of sunlight get inside. It can fit a large couch with two small sofa tables. The sofa can also be used as a guest bed since it is extensible.
The bathroom is located next to the kitchen, and it is luxuriously designed with a hot tub, a normal flush toilet, a bidet, and a large mirror with a few spotlights. The rear side doors can be opened, which exposes the bathtub and reveals a unique view.
At the other end of the little house, behind the sliding door, we find a nice-looking bedroom. There is not much space available here, but it still manages to fit a two-person bed and a substantial wardrobe.
This container tiny house comes brand new and is up for sale on Tiny House Listings for the price of $88,000 (€84,363). It is quite a good price for all the amenities that it comes with.
