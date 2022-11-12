The Haven Gooseneck Tiny House Provides Both Luxury and Freedom of Movement

From foldable homes to camper vans and RVs, small dwellings are capable of offering so many benefits. Living in a tiny house helps you save money, reduces clutter, offers more freedom, and is equivalent to a reduced environmental footprint.
Those of you looking for a stylish tiny home that you can take with you everywhere should check out the Haven, a small dwelling unit built by Everywhere Tiny Homes in a facility close to Salt Lake City in Utah. The family-owned business started in 2017, and the Haven was their very first build.
The Haven is a 38-foot (11.6-meter) gooseneck tiny home, one of the largest available on the market, and it features tall ceilings (the roof height is 13.5 feet or 4.11 meters, to be more precise) and large glass windows to enjoy the views. It can be delivered anywhere in the world and is transportable, so owners are not confined to one location.
The exterior is simple yet elegant, with a black-and-white color scheme. Entrance is done through a simple black door, and the house features no less than 16 windows.
tiny home status, the gooseneck home feels anything but small on the inside. Its clever layout takes full advantage of the 354 square feet (almost 33 square meters) of living space, and the minimalist, modern design makes the interior feel all the more spacious.
Featuring a full-size kitchen, a spacious living area, a comfortably-sized master bedroom, a luxurious bathroom, and plenty of storage space. Everything inside feels so lush and modern, even compared to a conventional, non-transportable home.
The efficiently designed floor plan keeps the house open and functional. As you walk in, you get into a spacious U-shaped kitchen with massive windows that fill the home’s interior with natural light and provide cross ventilation. It is not only gorgeous but also fully equipped with a big sink, full-size fridge, two-burner stove, oven, and beautiful cabinets for storing all your kitchen essentials. The kitchen also features a peninsula bar area that overlooks the living room space.
Haven can be customized to your liking. Everywhere Co. has six different finish options you can choose from and will make the home truly feel yours. You can see two aesthetic designs of the modern living room in the photo gallery. Though different, they are equally eye-pleasing and functional, with a comfortable sofa surrounded by windows, wall-mounted TV, and a small side table.
The full-sized bathroom is luxurious and includes a spa-like shower, a toilet, a sink and a vanity, as well as some storage shelves.
In terms of sleeping arrangements, the Haven has a large master bedroom located in the gooseneck portion that can accommodate a comfortable two-person bed and two side tables. The secondary loft is above the bathroom and can be set up as a guest bedroom or storage space.
Made to last with high-quality materials, this tiny house is designed to weather all elements and accompany you everywhere you go with grace and attitude, providing year-round functionality.
All these comforts don’t come cheap, though. The complete build starts at $169,995, so it’s not quite the most affordable tiny home out there. Everywhere Tiny Homes also has a Materials & Trailer package available for people who want to build the Haven themselves or have someone lined up to build it for them. You can purchase it on their website for $89,995.
