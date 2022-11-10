Rough-Looking Shipping Container Reveals One of the Quirkiest Tiny Homes

Shipping containers are like a blank canvas for the builder’s imagination. They can be turned into luxurious houses that are so sophisticated you’ll barely recognize the container themselves, or farmhouse-inspired homes, or off-grid retreats. The particular charm of this container tiny home in the forest is that its original character wasn’t hidden away, but kept exactly as it is, only adding a cool mix of urban elements and antiques.
At first glance, it’s hard to believe that this shipping container is actually a welcoming home. It looks like it was abandoned somewhere in a city, yet it’s sitting in a lovely natural area, surrounded only by trees. Called the Riverside Hideout, this is one of the most unusual tiny homes you’ll find in a place like this.
It’s not luxurious or inspired by a peaceful farmhouse, but instead has a strong urban flavor. The kitchen in the middle is not just fully functional, but a very interesting spot, showing off a mishmash of objects that give it a quirky appearance, including a wooden bar top built on an old bike frame.
The cycling theme is reflected in the tiny bedroom as well, and outside, on the wooden covered deck. The bathroom is compact, but surprisingly well-equipped. It looks totally modern, yet flaunts an antique door that’s 100-year-old.
Heating and air conditioning are provided, but there’s no TV. There’s also limited phone service, and guests can get access to paid Wi-Fi. But the eccentric Riverside Hideout invites them to take a break from the world and just relax – either in the living area, with a generous sofa, board games and cards, or outside, enjoying the outdoor bathtub or the lounging area.
Up to four guests can enjoy staying at this unconventional tiny home, available for booking through Airbnb. There’s plenty to discover in the area of Dover, Ohio, but also inside this former shipping container that still tells a story.
