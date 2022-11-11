Sweet Melissa Is a Stunning 36-Foot Tiny Home With Two Sheds and a Gourmet Kitchen

Sweet Melissa is a gorgeous custom tiny home that doesn’t feel tiny at all. This home offers storage galore, featuring not one but two sheds. It also boasts an interior packed with amenities, including a gourmet kitchen, a spacious bathroom, and a stand-up loft with a king-size bed.
Sweet Melissa was designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes, a builder located in Dallas, Texas. It’s a custom model that measures 36 ft (11 meters) in length. It’s also 10.4-ft-wide (3.1-meter-wide) and 13.5-ft-tall (4.1-meter-tall), offering plenty of space to its dwellers.
In fact, this doesn’t feel like a tiny home at all since it comes with every amenity you’d find in a regular-sized house. On the outside, Sweet Melissa has two sheds – one positioned at the rear and one at the front – that provide ample storage.
Of course, the interior has tons of storage space as well. The first thing that you’re going to see once you step inside is how open and airy it feels. To the left, you’ll find a gourmet kitchen equipped with everything owners need to cook up a storm. There’s a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, an apartment-size refrigerator, a deep stainless steel sink, and a dishwasher.
The kitchen does come with generous quartz countertops and a breakfast bar that has storage underneath and enough space for two bar stools. It also includes numerous drawers, cabinets, and a big pull-out pantry.
Then you have the living room, which features a comfortable sofa. That’s where people can relax and socialize. Across this area are the stairs that lead to the loft. The stairs come with several drawers and a pretty big cabinet as well. The loft is really spacious. It has a raised king-size bed, some cabinets with open shelving, a wardrobe, and plenty of drawers.
Underneath the bedroom, you’ll find the bathroom. Just like the rest of the house, it feels incredibly large. Inside, you’ll see a nice vanity, a big walk-in shower, a standard toilet, storage space, and enough room for a washer and a dryer.
Indigo River Tiny Homes offered a full tour of this beautiful 36-ft (11-meter) model. You can watch the clip down below to see what Sweet Melissa is all about.
