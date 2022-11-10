This $300 Caboose From the 1950s Was One of the First to Become a Cozy Tiny Home

Long before glamping was a trend, and tiny living was so prevalent, someone had the great idea of renovating an old caboose and turning it into a guest cottage. That caboose is still around today and was even recently upgraded.
This apparently modest and simple caboose has gone through an impressive number of transformations throughout its long life. It came to life in 1949 or 1950, thanks to one of the first manufacturers of steel (instead of wood) train cars – the International Car Company of Kenton, Ohio. Its original number is unknown today, but apparently it was one of the 100 cabooses built for the Seabord Air Line Railroad.
Fast forward two decades later, and we find this caboose being rebuilt and renumbered, together with all the others in the 5600 series. The changes included an orange paint scheme for the exterior, new types of windows, a different interior configuration. By the early ‘80s, the caboose changed its livery once again, switching to the gray look of the SBD Family Lines Systems. But the caboose era was already ending.
Fortunately, unlike most cabooses that were simply destroyed after being taken off the railroads, this one was saved by the railroad giant CSX. It was one of the 18 retired cabooses that were collected at CSX’s Parson yard, by 1995. CSX then sold them to the Hocking Valley Scenic Railroad (HVSR). At the time, each of these old train cars cost only $300.
John Holt, a member of HVSR at the time, had the clever idea of purchasing one of those $300 cabooses and turning it into a guest cottage. That’s how 1997 became another turning point for what would later be known as the Hocking Hills Caboose. It was most likely one of the first vintage cabooses to be converted to a tiny home.
Since then, this unique rental was renovated and modernized. It now sports new plumbing, flooring, lighting, and a modern décor. A large deck with a gas grill and a dining spot was also added. It’s also more spacious then other train car tiny homes, with five sleeping berths. More details about accommodation and booking are available at The Hocking Hills Caboose.
