Old Constitution Might Be the Best-Preserved Pullman Train Car in the U.S.

It’s a great thing that all kinds of vintage train cars, either rusty or sumptuous, some dating from World War II and others from the 1900s, are available today as vacation rentals. Instead of being stuck in museums where they’re rarely seen, they are brought to life once again, if they don’t get to move. This way, guests can experience them and really get a feel of what it was like to live in one of these historic trains back in the day.
As its name immediately suggests, The Constitution has a lot more prestige than a humble caboose. Like an experienced veteran, this train car invites you to step inside with care and respect. According to the owner, Willie Cade, it’s one of the three Pullman cars that were completed at the beginning of 1906. Apparently, the president of Illinois Railway Museum also believes it to be the best-preserved Pullman train car in the U.S.
These particular trains were meant for charter service, which wasn’t cheap. The price for one day was the equivalent of $2,000 today. That’s because it included four bedrooms, a dining room, a kitchen, and an “observation room,” with two attendants and a cook catering to the passengers. The old Constitution is even said to have hosted not just one, but two U.S. Presidents, Warren Harding and Woodrow Wilson.
Cade told Trains that by 1930, the Constitution was taken off the rails and turned into a weekend home, after Lauren J. Drake had purchased it. Sitting in Plano, very close to Chicago, it stayed in the family as a quirky getaway for years.
Cade’s family eventually decided to turn into an Airbnb, allowing other folks to enjoy this piece of history as well. The best part is that the original interior was preserved for the most part. The modern additions include a bathroom, a master bedroom, and two living rooms with fireplaces. This adds up to a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus generous socializing areas, enough for eight people to feel right at home.
Surrounded by equally-old oak trees, the Constitution continues to sit proudly in Plano, welcoming those who want to learn more about its history, while also enjoying a unique vacation.
