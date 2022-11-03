This Modern Rustic Tiny Home Is Actually a Beautifully-Restored 1912 Caboose

At first glance, it looks like the perfect example of modern, tiny farmhouse with bright-white walls and elegant interiors. In fact, this is a heritage caboose sitting in British Columbia, Canada after having been carefully restored, with some of its original features still noticeable.
Most of the vintage train cars that have been turned into glamping retreats with a historic flavor flaunt an unmodified, rusty exterior that gives us a glimpse into their origins and history. Especially the ones that are considered an important piece of rail history are now meant to offer guests the experience of living in an actual vintage train.
But this heritage caboose was turned into a tiny house in its own right. Inside and out, it looks and feels more like a farmhouse than a train car. Its Airbnb hosts have kept the original fir hardwood floors, and added a modern rustic décor that perfectly complements them. They claim that this caboose dates all the way back to 1912. Despite its age, it’s fitted with modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, TV, air conditioning, and an indoor fireplace.
Large enough to welcome three guests, it reveals a small, but elegant bedroom, a tiny bathroom, a basic kitchen with a mini-fridge, and a cozy living/dining area with a sofa bed and a couch.
Turning old cabooses into real tiny homes makes perfect sense, because these railroad cars were literally a “home away from home” for conductors. Initially serving as mobile offices for them, they were decorated with personal items and things that made them cozier, such as curtains. Plus, this is where they would cook. So, served as a mobile living space almost from the beginning. The only difference now is that these modern tiny house versions stay put and receive guests.
Both a piece of rail history and a beautiful tiny farmhouse, this 1912 caboose truly is a hidden gem in Golden, British Columbia.
