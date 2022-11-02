Radio Flyer's Latest E-Bike Model Is a Folding Wheeler Built for Portability and Hauling

Radio Flyer’s latest electric bike is an affordable cargo two-wheeler designed for portability and storage. It is compact, has a folding design, and promises to be a reliable transportation solution for you and your entire crew.
It’s been years now since Radio Flyer started expanding its product portfolio and dove into the e-bike business. And the company behind the iconic pull wagons for kids makes some competitive bicycles, with the Flyer M880 and the L885 being just a few examples.
The latest two-wheeler to join the Radio Flyer electric fleet is the Flyer Folding Cargo E-Bike. Its name might not be the most inspiring one but this wheeler’s got some really nice features to bring to the table. Available in four colors (black, white, red, and green), the e-bike has a folding design, with its easy-to-fold frame being the manufacturer’s lightest one, to make the wheeler easier to maneuver. But even so, with this being a cargo vehicle, it is still quite hefty and sturdy, tipping the scales at 53 lb (24 kg).
As for the dimensions of the new Flyer cargo bike, the wheeler measures just 35.5” (90 cm) x 22” (55.8 cm) x 31.5” (80 cm) when folded, becoming compact enough to store in your car’s trunk or to bring with you on the train or bus.
A 48V/10Ah/480Wh battery pack powers the 350W brushless hub motor and provides up to more than 40 miles (64 km) of range per charge. Recharging the battery requires up to seven hours. The Flyer Cargo e-bike features a thumb throttle and a 5-level pedal assist with a cadence sensor. The speed is limited to 20 mph (32 kph).
Radio Flyer’s e-bike is equipped with Tektro mechanical disc brakes and 20”x2.1” tires. Multiple cargo accessories are available to buy, such as a storage basket or a custom kid & cargo carrier, allowing you to haul up to 80 lb (36 kg) on the bike.
The Flyer Folding Cargo E-Bike is available to order and has a starting price of $1,700. Those who purchase the bike now can have it shipped this month.
