Rough-Looking Horsebox Reveals a Bright and Welcoming Interior

One of the best things about tiny living is its incredible versatility. When it comes to finding something that could be turned into a tiny home, there seem to be no limits to the imagination. It might not be practical to live in a former horsebox full time, but it’s certainly a fun and unique take on glamping.
It looks rugged and rusty, but don’t be fooled by its exterior. This horsebox called Hetty was recently renovated and is ready to welcome up to four guests, offering them all the basics for a camping vacation. It’s no surprise that Hetty is living this new life somewhere in Wales, UK, because this particular type of vehicle is a significant part of British equestrian history.
Sitting close to the Brecon Beacons National Park, Hetty is surrounded by beautiful nature spots waiting to be explored, and it comes with an outdoor area that’s perfect for star-gazing. This is why its Airbnb host, Martyn, suggests that it would be an ideal place for a romantic getaway. Not sure if sleeping in a renovated horsebox is everyone’s idea of romance, but it certainly looks fun for camping lovers.
Despite Hetty’s massive appearance, the interior space is limited, so don’t expect a lavish dining area, for example. But the cozy fire and fully-equipped kitchen are enough to create a warm atmosphere, while watching TV on a chilly evening.
The concept of horseboxes is linked to horse racing. Back in the 19th century, horses were taken to each racing spot by foot, and the main issue with that was that everyone would know who and when is on the move. It seems that the first vehicle of this kind was built by a coachbuilder for Lord George Bentinck’s horse, Elis, who was then delivered to the 1836 St Leger in total secrecy.
The year 1912 seems to be the official date when horseboxes fitted to an internal combustion motor car chassis were first produced. The Vincent motorized horsebox was similar to modern horse vans, and was even used by the British Army in 1914, for taking horses to war.
Horses are transported today in vehicles that are much safer and more powerful, but the surviving horseboxes of the past still have an unmatched charm.
Sitting close to the Brecon Beacons National Park, Hetty is surrounded by beautiful nature spots waiting to be explored, and it comes with an outdoor area that’s perfect for star-gazing. This is why its Airbnb host, Martyn, suggests that it would be an ideal place for a romantic getaway. Not sure if sleeping in a renovated horsebox is everyone’s idea of romance, but it certainly looks fun for camping lovers.
Despite Hetty’s massive appearance, the interior space is limited, so don’t expect a lavish dining area, for example. But the cozy fire and fully-equipped kitchen are enough to create a warm atmosphere, while watching TV on a chilly evening.
The concept of horseboxes is linked to horse racing. Back in the 19th century, horses were taken to each racing spot by foot, and the main issue with that was that everyone would know who and when is on the move. It seems that the first vehicle of this kind was built by a coachbuilder for Lord George Bentinck’s horse, Elis, who was then delivered to the 1836 St Leger in total secrecy.
The year 1912 seems to be the official date when horseboxes fitted to an internal combustion motor car chassis were first produced. The Vincent motorized horsebox was similar to modern horse vans, and was even used by the British Army in 1914, for taking horses to war.
Horses are transported today in vehicles that are much safer and more powerful, but the surviving horseboxes of the past still have an unmatched charm.