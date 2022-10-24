The B Turtle Microcaravan for e-Bikes Sleeps Two Adults, Renders Bikepacking Obsolete

The B Turtle is billed as a microcaravan for e-bikes, but a more accurate description would be that of an inflatable tent on top of a trailer. It offers sleeping for two adults and comes with a heightened degree of comfort compared to a regular tent, including a standing-height lobby and enhanced weather protection. Plus, it’s easy to tow, easy to deploy, and relatively fuss-free.
Introduced in 2018 by GentleTent, the B Turtle was presented as the first product of its kind, one that combines the compactness of a tent with the convenience of an actual caravan. It wants to be the best of both worlds rolled up in a single product and beats bikepacking variants because it allows sleeping for two. Add to all this the fact that you can tow it with your e-bike (or traditional, pedal-powered bicycle, if you’re feeling particularly strong), and you get a CO2-free form of RV-ing.
The name stands for “bike” (B) and the shape of the “microcaravan” (Turtle) in travel mode. It is actually a 29-kg (64-pound) cargo trailer that holds the inflatable structure. Made from aluminum, the whole rig is lightweight enough to not put a considerable drain on the bike’s battery and make longer escapades more bearable. There is the option to remove the tent and use the trailer for hauling cargo, so you’re getting double functionality.
The trailer uses Weber coupling for easy connection to the e-bike. The entire rig measures 113 x 73.5 x 79 cm (44.5 x 29 x 31 inches) in travel mode, and there’s a “secret,” 120-liter (31.7-gallon) transport tray in which you can store your camping gear, additional inflatable mattress (highly recommended, because the base of the bed is on the hard side), and whatever small items you need to take with you. With the included double-stroke hand pump, going from “turtle mode” to camp mode is a matter of 15 minutes.
Bike trailers are not uncommon, but the B Turtle claims to have certain advantages that put it in the lead, including the low weight, extra stability, extra comfort, and the bigger size that can sleep two at camp. Other trailers of the kind are either too heavy or too tall, which, as any cyclist will tell you, is far from ideal on longer rides.
Speaking of advantages, another ace up the B Turtle’s sleeve is weather protection. Since it comes with a separate storm cover, it is rated as waterproof, wind and storm-proof. In less tempestuous weather, it is UV-resistant and, by the mere fact that it offers sheltered space, protects from the rays of the sun. In another way, it sure beats unwillingly toasting yourself while you’re trying to nap or catching up on your reading.
If you’re wondering how much this kind of bike-towable RV-ing will set you back, the B Turtle retails for €3,499 ($3,449 at the current exchange rate). It might seem like a lot for occasional extended trips to the great outdoors, but it could be a smart investment if you also happen to need a bike cargo trailer on a more frequent basis.
