This 24-Foot Tiny Home Includes Everything You Need to Live Comfortably

This beautiful tiny home is perfect for a weekend getaway. However, it can also become a permanent resident for those who want to downsize their life. The house comes with all the comforts you'd find in a much bigger dwelling, featuring a well-equipped kitchen, a bedroom that can fit a queen-size bed, a living room, a small loft, and a bathroom.
The house measures 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length and it's 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). This lovely dwelling was designed and built by Tiny House Listings, offering 192 sq ft (18 sq meters) of living space. It is indeed a small home that can function either as a mobile office or an extension of a regular-sized house. But it can also be used as a permanent residence since it comes with all the necessary amenities.
The 24-ft (7.3-meter) mobile habitat was designed to last. On the outside, it features heavy-duty vinyl board and batten siding. This home also has an ingenious layout that makes it feel larger than it really is. It features an open-concept living space and numerous windows that let natural light enter the house.
The living room is positioned in front of the entryway, and it's also filled with light. This area includes a couch that can seat three people and a small bench. The kitchen can be found next to the living room, and it features all the necessary appliances. It has a two-burner induction cooktop, a deep stainless steel sink, and a full-size refrigerator.
There's also a wooden countertop that provides all the space you need to prep your meals. Of course, the kitchen has several cabinets that can be used to store away the cookware, as well as two floating shelves. Owners can even add a microwave or a small stove on the shelf above the sink if they want.
Then you have the bathroom, which gets separated from the rest of the home via a barn-style sliding door. The bathroom is quite compact, but it has a nice vanity with storage underneath, a shower, and a standard flush toilet.
Above this area is a small loft that can function as a storage room. There, people can store away large items that don't have a place in the house. The bedroom is located at the opposite end of the house, and it includes a queen-size bed and some cabinets with open shelving.
This house was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings official website, and it is priced at $52,500.
