Tiny Amelie Is a Trailer House With a Fully Working Kitchen and a Little Patio

Tiny homes are here to stay, and they prove to be a feasible alternative to typical houses that cost much more and are also static.
Tiny Amelie is a small house built on a galvanized two-axel trailer, and it has an unpainted wood interior and exterior, giving it the vibe of a mountain cabin. It measures 21.6 ft (6.6 m) in length, 8.2 ft (2.5 m) in width, and 11 ft (3.4 m) in height, adding up to a total of 204 sq ft (19 sq m).
The unpainted finish gives you the freedom of either designing it to your desires or leaving it as it is and enjoying the natural look of the wood. It has a fully functional kitchen with a large sink and an electric hob. A long custom-made foldable table was attached to the wall on the other side of the kitchen, which can be used as a dinette area.
This specific house has two different lofts, one of which can be accessed via a staircase. There are many open drawers for extra storage underneath the stair steps. The other loft is accessed by a wood ladder that can be moved around so you can access the bathroom that is located below. Both lofts are left empty but are spacious enough to be transformed into a bedroom and a wardrobe or two bedrooms.
The bathroom is quite a small place, but the builder managed to add a normal flush toilet, a bathroom vanity, and a decent size shower cabin. The bathroom has its own ventilation system to avoid any moisture build-up.
It also has a 5ft (1.5m) deck in front, which can be designed to be a little patio with lots of flowers and seating space, perfect for enjoying the sunlight.
This tiny house was built by Eco Tiny House, and they also added other amenities, such as an electric floor heating system with a thermostat that can control the temperature and a gas-powered water heater.
