Gorgeous Tiny Home With a Loft and Covered Porch Was First a Beach Resort Rental

If you happen to love both the beach and tiny living, you’re in luck – two lovely small dwellings that were inspired by the ocean are now up for grabs, fully furnished and decorated. They’re only a few years old, and built by the popular Tru Form Tiny.
The so-called “pre-loved” tiny homes can be a smart choice, depending on their current age and condition. In this case, both homes were built just a few years ago, in 2019, and were not owned by families, but by the Dillion Beach Resort. They were custom built as vacation rentals for this resort, hence the wonderful coastal design and beach-inspired atmosphere.
This also explains why both houses are still in great condition – they were hardly used, and constantly maintained for guests. Designed as farmhouse-style tiny homes, both of them are 26-foot-long (7.9 meters) and 10-foot-wide (3 meters), boasting a 6-foot (1.8 meters) covered porch.
Another advantage of being custom-built vacation rentals is that they are even more robust and weather-resistant. The weather-proofing system includes an integrated rain screen, CDX plywood exterior sheathing and the use of stainless steel pans, among others. The homes also feature standing seam metal roofing specifically designed for maritime environments, with a 20-year limited warranty. Also, the Therma Tru fiberglass front doors that are energy efficient have a lifetime warranty.
Other interesting features include a shaker-style kitchen isle cabinet with a cooktop and an apron farmhouse sink, a quartz solid-surface kitchen counter top, and thick wooden stairs, with wood and steel railing. The spacious bathroom (42-inch/106,6 cm) is fitted with a dual-flush toilet, a tiled shower, a round mirror, and a double ceramic sink with a vanity. Each home includes a small, but cozy lofted studio.
These former beach resort rentals are up for grabs over at Tru Form Tiny, asking for $155,000 each, and ready to be picked up in California.
