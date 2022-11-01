Gorgeous Glass-Enclosed Tiny House Feels Like Stepping Inside a Fairytale

autoevolution
Everything about this whimsical tiny home is magical – it’s totally isolated, yet close to New York City; it provides shelter but feels like living entirely outdoors; it’s small and uncomplicated, yet surprisingly luxurious and comfortable. This is the unique charm of a secluded glamping spot that makes the most of the wonderful views, thanks to the special design that incorporates a lot of glass.
Simply called The Glass House, this tiny home is unusual in many ways. You’ll find it in a fairytale-like location – a large farmland surrounded by vineyards and orchards, and even an unexpected lavender field, but just 90 minutes away from NYC.

It would be easy to immerse yourself in this new world, though. Although really tiny (180 square feet/16.7 square meters) the Glass House offers generous 360-degree views. Since all the living spaces are contained within this open-space surface, every corner inside has the same amazing views. Obviously, the glass walls are the key feature creating the special indoor-outdoor experience.

But this bite-size home is big on luxury. From the stylish décor to the premium bedding, everything was added with the guests’ comfort in mind. Wi-Fi keeps them connected despite the other-worldly atmosphere, while air conditioning keeps it cozy in all seasons. And this truly is a glamping spot where you can take in the beauty of each season. Let’s not forget the kitchen that’s packed with everything from an induction cooktop to an electric kettle.

The perfectly-placed queen-sized bed can also double as a couch during the daytime, surrounded by amazing views. The versatile dining/living area doesn’t boast a lot of space, but it’s cozy enough for an intimate dinner for two. In fact, the Glass House would make a great romantic retreat for a couple, since it can only accommodate two guests.

If you’re eager to leave the world behind for a while, and immerse yourself into a magical atmosphere, the Glass House is waiting. More details are available at Airbnb.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

