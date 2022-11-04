This Floating Tiny Home is Luxury on Water, Flaunts a Loft and an Adorable Porch

Can’t decide between a boat and a tiny house? With Downtown Dharma, you don’t have to. Looking like a dog or a cat trying to blend in with a pack of wild animals, this strange creature definitely stands out among the boats moored at the Monroe Harbour Marina. Except that this is not a funny meme, but the real deal.
Downtown Dharma is special not just because it’s the small-scale version of the classic white picket fence house, but also because it floats. Sitting entirely on water, it moves gently when the wind gets stronger. But it’s not going anywhere. Plus, it’s famous. According to Will, the home’s Airbnb host, this lovely dwelling was built on the Tiny House Hunters TV show (Season 4, episode 12) so some folks might already be familiar with it.
Covering just 500 square feet (46 square meters) the Downtown Dharma boasts a full kitchen and a full bathroom, in addition to a charming living room, plus a tiny bedroom upstairs. It’s the perfect spot for those who enjoy being on water, yet aren’t fans of living on a boat or a conventional boathouse. This feels just like a regular tiny home, except that it’s surrounded by water and that it floats with the wind.
Only two guests can be accommodated inside the tiny retreat, but they’ll get to enjoy a fully-equipped kitchen, a cozy living room, and even a small office space. Unlike some rugged houseboats, the Downtown Dharma is all about comfort, which includes standard heating, Wi-Fi, and TV, but also perks such as a vintage record player and a wine fridge. Enjoying a glass wine while lounging on the adorable tiny porch, overlooking the water, sounds like a dream.
Luxurious and unique, this tiny house isn’t isolated either. Located in the historic downtown area of Sanford, it’s just 20 minutes away from Orlando – the perfect getaway spot for water lovers.
