A DJ Turned a Really Old Fishing Boat Into One of the Quirkiest Houseboats Ever

We’ve seen a few interesting houseboats, but nothing quite like this. At first glance, it almost seems like an optical illusion. But your eyes are not misleading you, you really are looking at a boat that was turned into an unusual form of dwelling, ready to welcome guests inside.
Alex, aka DJ Badly, describes himself as “a rubbish DIY person” and the Boatel, or the Boat Roofed Shed, is probably his greatest project so far. It’s for sure one of the most unusual houseboats out there, and it even won some awards.
Everything started with an old fishing boat that was only 14-foot-long (4.2 meters) and 7-foot-wide (2.1 meters) at its widest point. Alex says the boat was built somewhere between 1900 and 1910. He then placed it on a frame made up of four telegraph poles.
Almost everything else that was added is incredibly old. The glazed windows come from a 400-year-old farm house, and the wood-burning French stove is also from the 1900s. Alex told the Tiny House Blog that the Boatel even houses his collection of printed tins from the 1950s. As for the rest of the home, if it’s not recycled, it’s natural – like some of the walls that are made from a natural mixture added to a wooden frame.
The Boatel is anything but glamorous, yet fitted with all the basics. In addition to the bedroom and toilet, there’s a refrigerator, a gas cooker, a few LED lights (plus candles) and even a sound system. But, as its name suggest, the Boat Roofed Shed is not meant for permanent living, but only to offer shelter when needed, during camping.
Located at 750 feet (228 meters) above sea level, near Machynlleth in Wales, the unique Boatel is definitely worth a try, and can be rented through Airbnb.
Everything started with an old fishing boat that was only 14-foot-long (4.2 meters) and 7-foot-wide (2.1 meters) at its widest point. Alex says the boat was built somewhere between 1900 and 1910. He then placed it on a frame made up of four telegraph poles.
Almost everything else that was added is incredibly old. The glazed windows come from a 400-year-old farm house, and the wood-burning French stove is also from the 1900s. Alex told the Tiny House Blog that the Boatel even houses his collection of printed tins from the 1950s. As for the rest of the home, if it’s not recycled, it’s natural – like some of the walls that are made from a natural mixture added to a wooden frame.
The Boatel is anything but glamorous, yet fitted with all the basics. In addition to the bedroom and toilet, there’s a refrigerator, a gas cooker, a few LED lights (plus candles) and even a sound system. But, as its name suggest, the Boat Roofed Shed is not meant for permanent living, but only to offer shelter when needed, during camping.
Located at 750 feet (228 meters) above sea level, near Machynlleth in Wales, the unique Boatel is definitely worth a try, and can be rented through Airbnb.