Blue Water Is a Stylish Tiny Home With Charming Interiors, Skylights, and Rooftop Deck

Though minimalist, tiny houses don’t necessarily need to have a simple and unimpressive design. Just like conventional houses, they are a canvas for builders to show off their skills. The Blue Water tiny house located in Bath, Michigan, stands as proof that small dwellings can be as fascinating and inspirational as traditional homes.
The turnkey-ready tiny house stands out from the crowd with its innovative design featuring a rooftop deck, two beautiful skylights, charming interiors, and storage spaces galore.
Blue Water is a 28-foot (8.5-meter) long, 8.5-foot (2.6-meter) wide tiny home designed and built in 2018 by a licensed builder and cabinet maker. Though compact, this gorgeous house is fully functional and packs many exceptional features, including underfloor heating throughout the space, high-quality appliances, plenty of storage spaces, and lots of windows to let natural sunlight brighten up your living space.
It is built on a custom welded trailer frame and includes a living room, a large kitchen, a loft bedroom, a full bathroom, as well as a small office area tucked away from the main living space.
exterior is painted a beautiful combination of green and beige, while the different roof planes are a complementary red hue.
The builder added three separate compartments on the outside of the house, which are perfect for utilities and storage.
To enter the house, you go through a cute white door, which leads directly into the living space. Here, you will find a couch that rolls out to turn into a twin bed and has some hidden storage cubbies under and around it. A built-in shelf behind the couch is also an excellent storage space idea.
The house’s interior is charming and inviting, with a modern vibe created by dark wood furniture and cabinetry.
The comfortably-sized kitchen packs everything one might need for prepping delicious meals while on the road. The area is not only beautifully designed with fancy cabinetry, but it also boasts high-quality appliances, including a full-size fridge/freezer, a gas range, a pull-out pantry and pull-out spice racks, and a built-in microwave.
Speaking of the bathroom, this space is located at the back of the tiny house and comes equipped with a full shower, an optional composting toilet, a stylish antique vanity, and a sliding pocket door.
Access to the loft bedroom is made via a flight of stairs, which come with - you guessed it - storage space inside. The spacious bedroom area can accommodate a queen mattress, along with bedside tables and an additional storage unit. But this space is currently empty, so the owner can furnish and decorate it as they please. The highlights here are the two square skylights that will allow you to stargaze at night and the tiny door that leads to the rooftop deck.
The Blue Water tiny house is currently on sale on Facebook Marketplace for $73,000, is turnkey-ready, and would be a great choice for anyone on the market for a cozy, functional tiny house to move into.
