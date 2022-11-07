Converted Shipping Container in the UK Reveals a Surprisingly Luxurious Interior

Nothing seems as cold and unwelcoming as industrial shipping containers, yet the trend of converting them into cozy tiny homes continues to grow, all over the world. Despite the austere exterior, they can be incredibly versatile and blend in any locations, such as this peaceful and secluded meadow in Poltimore, UK.
The Huxham Hideaway sounds like the perfect name for this unconventional vacation retreat. It’s placed in a great location, close to a UNESCO World Heritage Site (the Jurassic Coast) yet not too far from the city center. What makes it special is that it’s basically an industrial container, which the owner and Airbnb host Callum had converted himself, with a bit of help from family and friends. It looks simple on the outside, but inside you’ll find a real home.
Spacious enough to accommodate up to four people, it boasts a king-sized bed at one end, with gorgeous views, plus a sofa bed. The bed is placed on a raised platform, discretely separated from the rest of the house, for more privacy. Next to the small staircase, the owner created a lovely lounge corner, with a handmade reading chair and a rustic wood-burner.
The small, but well-organized kitchen includes not just everything you’d need for cooking family meals, but also details such as a handcrafted oak table and bespoke stools that are made from 150-year-old pine wood. Since it’s meant for glamping, the Huxham Hideaway is just as great for outdoor dining and lounging, including a gas barbecue, a sofa, and mood lighting.
Last but not least, the bathroom enhances the luxurious atmosphere of an elegant hotel. It may be compact, but it’s beautifully styled, and includes thoughtful details such as heated towel rack, a LED mirror, plus robes and slippers available for guests.
Isolated in a wonderful location, this converted shipping container has it all, from generous windows that open up to the lovely views, to modern amenities such as TV and Wi-Fi.
