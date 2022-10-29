This Shipping Container Is a $13K Luxurious Tiny House Decorated With Recycling Materials

autoevolution
Tiny houses can come in various types and sizes. Some are made of trailers, some are modular, while some are a bit unusual, such as shipping container ones. When we think of shipping containers, the first thought is most likely not that of a home in which someone can live.

Paul and Cathy were not afraid to transform one of those shipping containers into a lovely and cozy tiny home for themselves in Brisbane, Queensland, surrounded by nothing else but nature.

Both of them work on a sugarcane farm, which is right in front of their house, and their workshop is next to it. The house measures 8.5ft (2.6m) in height and 20ft (6m) in length with an extended roof. The workshop can be packed up and transported anywhere else.

Lots of flowers surround this beautiful house, and they even got a garden where they grow their food. The shipping container is painted in a simplistic gray shade and brown wood-looking accents. It even has a large patio on a wooden deck on which they put a small round table and some metal chairs.

The doors are made of reclaimed timber wood, and the patio has quite an interesting story. The timber wood was milled from a tree that was planted after World War II by the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC). Every piece of wood in this house was hand-crafted by Paul with one thing in mind, which was uniqueness.

Stepping inside, we get into a truly luxurious home. The raised roof gives the impression of a spacious normal house. There is lots of woodwork done all around the house. From the ceiling to the floor, and even the banister of the stairs. The loft area is quite small but big enough to host a two-person bed. The little space in here makes it feel cozier when you are sleeping, and the many windows offer a great view of the outdoors.

Cathy and Paul are very proud of their kitchen, and rightly so. The countertop has an unusual shape and is made of rare Australian ironbark hardwood. Paul even designed a few carved grooves that go all around the sink, giving the illusion of a shining sun.

A four-burner stove, a normal size fridge, and a substantial countertop space make this area a fully-working kitchen. The food can be served outside through an awning window. On the other side of the window, the couple arranged a stunning ironbark counter and two chairs.

The bathroom can be accessed by a sliding door, and just like the rest of the house, it also features woodwork throughout. The sink is carved in stone and the cabinet is driftwood gathered from the beach. The tiny holes in this beach driftwood came in already made by mother nature with the help of small worms.

An amazing job was done to the shower cabin, which has a copper shower with an intriguing design. Paul designed this copper shower with an oxygen torch burner, which he admits took a lot of time and heat. But he is happy with the steampunk aesthetic.

The house is fully off-grid thanks to solar panels that power up a 12-volt battery, enough for running all the electronics in the house. There is an extra 240-volt for emergency reasons, such as the fridge. More off-grid amenities are also present, like a composting toilet and water harvesting.

The cost of this entire house, considering that most of the materials are recycled or reclaimed, was only $13,000 (€13,046), which is truly a small price for such a beautiful home.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

