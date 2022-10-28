Cute Tiny House on Wheels With Lots of Storage Space Is Ready for Its New Owner

Tiny houses might look small from the outside, but with some effort and smart design, they completely transforms on the inside to be more spacious.
Such is the case of this 20 ft (6 m) by 8.5 ft (2.6 m) beautiful blue and yellow house built on a 2-axle trailer. Stepping inside, we get into the kitchen area, which is quite roomy. At this time, it only has a sink and a normal size fridge, but the future owner can add an electric cooktop. There is plenty of space to cook, due to the 8-ft (2.4=m) long cabinets and a small 2-ft (60-cm) countertop to either work on or eat dinner.
On the other side of the kitchen, a staircase was added. Lots of storage space is given, due to the many open drawers, pantry, and closets, one of them even hosting a fridge. Going up those stairs gets us into the loft area with a considerable number of open shelves. Here, there is enough space for the owner to add a two-person bed. The lighting is provided by the two led spots mounted in the ceiling.
Next to the kitchen, a tiny bathroom with a standard flushing toilet and a good size shower cabin with a rain shower head was built. However, as a consequence of the shower cabin, there was not enough space to fit a bathroom sink. The entire flooring is made of waterproof luxury vinyl, giving you the look of a real wooden floor, but with the perks of being easier to clean.
The hot water is given by Eccotemp i12-Liquid Propane water heater and the airflow is ensured by a Della mini air conditioner and heater, which is also a dehumidifier.
This entire tiny can be bought from the Tiny House Listings site for the price of $78,000 (€78,287), which is quite a hefty price for a miniature house without the kitchen appliances.
On the other side of the kitchen, a staircase was added. Lots of storage space is given, due to the many open drawers, pantry, and closets, one of them even hosting a fridge. Going up those stairs gets us into the loft area with a considerable number of open shelves. Here, there is enough space for the owner to add a two-person bed. The lighting is provided by the two led spots mounted in the ceiling.
Next to the kitchen, a tiny bathroom with a standard flushing toilet and a good size shower cabin with a rain shower head was built. However, as a consequence of the shower cabin, there was not enough space to fit a bathroom sink. The entire flooring is made of waterproof luxury vinyl, giving you the look of a real wooden floor, but with the perks of being easier to clean.
The hot water is given by Eccotemp i12-Liquid Propane water heater and the airflow is ensured by a Della mini air conditioner and heater, which is also a dehumidifier.
This entire tiny can be bought from the Tiny House Listings site for the price of $78,000 (€78,287), which is quite a hefty price for a miniature house without the kitchen appliances.