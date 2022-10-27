Freeman Tiny House Comes With Three Bedrooms and Enough Space to Sleep Up to Eight People

While moving into a tiny house usually means making some compromises in terms of space, it doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t live comfortably in one, along with your entire family. Tiny Cocoons’ Freeman house on wheels comes as perfect proof, being large enough to accommodate up to eight people.
Tiny Cocoons is based in Indiana, U.S., and specializes in designing and building energy-efficient and environmentally friendly tiny homes. In addition, the company also offers digital construction plans, if you want to handle the building part yourself, and remodeling services for your current space.
When it comes to tiny house models, there are five available designs to choose from or you can go with a completely custom home. I already covered one of the five designs, namely the James, a $109,500 tiny home with two bedrooms, which can accommodate four to six people.
The next model I want to focus on is the Freeman, an even more spacious dwelling offering 312 sq ft (29 sq m) of living space. All the tiny house designs from Tiny Cocoons have a wood cabin vibe to them, mainly because they all feature red cedar siding, which can also be treated using the Shou Sugi Ban burnt method, to make it more durable and low maintenance. All the Tiny Cocoons houses blend the wood accents with metal siding and metal roofing, and the Freeman makes no exception.
This tiny house is designed with comfort in mind and, according to the manufacturer, is its most popular model. Some of its key features are the master bedroom, the two additional lofts, the generous storage space, and the large custom windows and glass doors that invite plenty of natural light in. Optionally, customers can also add skylights.
Based on a 28 ft (8.5 m) triple axle trailer, the Freeman measures 28 ft (8.5 m) in length, 8.6 ft (2.6 ft) in width, and 13.6 ft (4.1 m) in height. It can sleep six to eight people.
The bathroom comes with a standard flush toilet, a wall-mount sink, and a 3 ft x 5 ft (0.9 m x 1.5 m) full-size shower.
In the kitchen, you can find modern-looking cabinets, butcher block countertops, a 10.7 cu. ft. (303 L) fridge, a two-burner electric cooktop, a matte black, and a single-bowl kitchen sink.
The Freeman also comes with a 2.4 cu. ft. (68 L) washer/dryer combo and king-size beds in the two lofts. An optional off-grid package is also available for the tiny house.
Tiny Cocoons’ Freeman tiny home starts at $118,500.
