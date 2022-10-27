Hellcat-Swapped 1968 Dodge Charger Is Gorgeously Menacing

1968 was the first model year of the second-generation Charger, back when the front grille didn’t have a center divider. But if you look closely at chassis number XS29L8B269321, you might notice that something is a little off.
The U.S. Mags aren’t it, and neither is the modern rubber that measures 245/40 and 345/30 by 18 and 19 inches. The Baer-supplied brakes with six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors aren’t it either. Behind those stock-looking headlight doors, you’ll find a pair of Challenger Hellcat-style headlights. The halo elements are unfortunately inoperative, but on the upside, popping the hood reveals a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 powerplant.
Dyno’d at just under 700 horsepower and more than 650 pound-foot (881 Nm) of tire-smoking torque, this lump is currently rocking a sticker price of $17,925 in the form of a crate engine sans accessories. A manual transmission supplied by Tremec is tasked with sending those resources to the 10-bolt rear end. The digital odometer may read 817.7 miles (make that nearly 1,316 kilometers), but on the other hand, true mileage isn’t known.
Dakota Digital instrumentation also needs to be mentioned, along with a Bluetooth-capable Antique Automobile Radio head unit. Highlights further include Vintage Air climate control, a pistol-grip shifter, power windows, seatbelts for both the front and rear occupants, Legendary Auto Interiors black leather upholstery, coordinated carpets, as well as coordinating trim.
Pictured in glossy black on adjustable coilovers from Viking Performance, this beautifully modified Charger boasts a K-member up front and a four-link rear from Control Freak Suspensions in the rear. Refurbished and modified by Minnesota-based Hot Rod Factory of East Bethel, the restomod in the two featured clips is listed on Bring a Trailer with a Minnesota title in the seller’s name, a car cover, and builds records of the refurbishment.
The highest bid at press time is $101,000 after 12 offers. The proverbial auction gavel will strike “Sold!” on Saturday, October 29th, at 2:02 AM.
