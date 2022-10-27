The Weekender Is a Nordic Style Tiny Home Perfect for Your Weekend Getaways

With the tiny house market steadily growing, minimalistic design has now become an art. With each new build, designers are striving to better combine beauty and functionality and create small residences that only downsize on square footage without compromising on style.
Thankfully, this Nordic-style tiny home accomplishes that and even more. Called the Weekender, this house on wheels measures 24 x 8.5 feet (7.3 x 2.5 m) and was designed and built by Nordic & Spruce Tiny Homes.
This is the small company’s staple model and stands out thanks to its extremely clean look and wood build. It features a minimalist yet beautiful matte black steel and western cedar exterior, complemented by a stylish whitewashed nordic wood interior with light oak flooring. What’s more, the house has around 80 sq ft of glass all throughout, which means the strategically placed windows will allow plenty of natural light to get in.
Stepping inside the small abode, you’ll find a small dining/working area with a table and two chairs on your right, as well as a nice seating area right in front, which can easily house a two-seat sofa.
On the left is the kitchenette, which comes fully equipped with spacious custom-built soft-close cabinets and open shelving above.
In the rear of the mobile home, there is enough room for owners to fit a king-sized bed, and this has been quite a popular choice for customers so far. The space can also be used as a living room, so equipping it with a sofa is also an option.
There is also a loft that can be used as a sleeping space. It can accommodate a full-size bed, but it can also serve the owners’ storage needs if they decide to put a bed on the main floor.
Though small, the bathroom is quite luxurious with a black and white design, and it features a shower, a standard toilet, a small sink, and a vanity.
The Weekender’s comfortable size and luxurious style make it a perfect option for a backyard office, guest house, or even an Airbnb rental. Nordic & Spruce Tiny Homes offers this small residence model for $65,000. A series of add-ons are also available, including custom leather bench seat, queen-sized bed platform, glass shower door, and more.
This is the small company’s staple model and stands out thanks to its extremely clean look and wood build. It features a minimalist yet beautiful matte black steel and western cedar exterior, complemented by a stylish whitewashed nordic wood interior with light oak flooring. What’s more, the house has around 80 sq ft of glass all throughout, which means the strategically placed windows will allow plenty of natural light to get in.
Stepping inside the small abode, you’ll find a small dining/working area with a table and two chairs on your right, as well as a nice seating area right in front, which can easily house a two-seat sofa.
On the left is the kitchenette, which comes fully equipped with spacious custom-built soft-close cabinets and open shelving above.
In the rear of the mobile home, there is enough room for owners to fit a king-sized bed, and this has been quite a popular choice for customers so far. The space can also be used as a living room, so equipping it with a sofa is also an option.
There is also a loft that can be used as a sleeping space. It can accommodate a full-size bed, but it can also serve the owners’ storage needs if they decide to put a bed on the main floor.
Though small, the bathroom is quite luxurious with a black and white design, and it features a shower, a standard toilet, a small sink, and a vanity.
The Weekender’s comfortable size and luxurious style make it a perfect option for a backyard office, guest house, or even an Airbnb rental. Nordic & Spruce Tiny Homes offers this small residence model for $65,000. A series of add-ons are also available, including custom leather bench seat, queen-sized bed platform, glass shower door, and more.