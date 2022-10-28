Modest-Looking Tiny House Is Ready to Offer You Year-Round Accommodation

Living in a tiny house on wheels in the Canadian or U.S. winter can be scary for some, but with some careful planning and proper insulation, traveling in extreme weather conditions doesn’t have to be so dreadful.
This modest tiny home on wheels offered for sale out of Gatineau, western Quebec, for $59,000 has been originally made for traveling in Canada and is four-season-ready. Though a bit unassuming on the outside, the small abode does give a strong first impression thanks to its dark red color scheme with a black door and corner finishes, LED lighting, and a long and tall form factor.
It measures just 19 feet (5.8 meters) long, 8 feet (2.4 meters) wide, and 13 feet (4 meters) high, and offers a comfortable interior that includes a living area, kitchenette, bathroom, sleeping area, and even a small desk. Considering the size and the layout, we would say it is a perfect tiny dwelling for someone living alone or a couple looking to downsize their lifestyle.
The space inside has been cleverly used to make the most out of the available square feet and make it easier for the inhabitants to move around without bumping into things.
Moreover, the pinewood interiors and commercial vinyl floors, coupled with the large windows throughout the house and the LED lighting, contribute to creating a warm, cozy ambiance.
Once you step inside, the first thing you notice is the small kitchenette with modest storage underneath. Due to the smaller-scale custom cabinetry, you won’t be able to fit a stove in here, but otherwise, you can equip it with everything you need for cooking on the road.
The living area is located under the stairs and features a loveseat and a table where you could add a TV, while the loft serves as a sleeping space and can easily fit a queen-sized mattress. Access to the loft is made via a small flight of retractable stairs.
Finally, the bathroom comes with all the standard fittings, including a shower, a toilet, and a sink, plus some storage space.
To make it four-season-ready, this elegant tiny home has been built with urethane insulation, which prevents air transfer through the exterior walls. It also comes with electric heating, an electric water heater, and a 45-gallon water tank.
