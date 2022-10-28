Tiny Victor Is a Beautiful Trailer House With a Cute Aesthetic and an Interesting Bathroom

Ever wondered how it is to take your home with you while traveling but did not want to build a tiny home on your own?
This is where Tiny Victor comes in. It's a fun-shaped little house, measuring 22 ft (6.5 m) in length, 8.2 ft (2.5 m) in width, and 11.1 ft (3.4 m) in height for a total of 215 sq. ft (20sqm). It is placed on a 21.6-ft (6.6-m) galvanized trailer with two axles.
Lots of natural light gets inside this miniature house, due to the big windows located all around. Stepping inside, we get right into the lounge area decorated with a small sofa bench, a tiny custom-made round table, and a big round window.
The loft area can be accessed by the staircase located in the living room. Those stairs have lots of storage space underneath, with the open shelves that have been added on the inside of the steps. Here, a two-person bed can be added alongside the already present custom-made small closet. The lighting is given by the two small spots mounted on the wall.
The bathroom features a normal size for a miniature home, but it managed to fit a DIY dry toilet with a Separett Privy attached to it, a shower cabin, and an Ikea bathroom sink. A bathroom ventilation system was installed to avoid any moisture buildup.
An electric hob and a built-in fridge were also added in the smallest kitchen I have ever seen, but it is fully functional, so it does the job. Making sure the future owner will stay warm in the winter and cold in the summer, the ceiling, walls, and floor have a Rockwool and polystyrene insulation.
The entire house has an electric floor heating system controlled by the thermostat and a ventilation system ready to always ensure the perfect temperature. This minuscule house can accommodate up to 4 people and can be easily attached to a vehicle and transformed into a mobile home.
