Here's a Village of Sustainable Tiny Homes Built From Converted Shipping Containers

The village is on the property of the Lawrence Community Shelter in Kansas and was created in collaboration with the Studio 804 program, a yearly educational program for the students of the School of Architecture & Design. It's a program that focuses on projects that are energy-efficient and sustainable.All 12 tiny homes were built by the students and donated to the community center, with the purpose of providing access to quarantine and isolation to homeless people during the global health crisis.Converted from shipping containers, the sustainable dwelling units come with solar panels on the roof and all the basic utilities inside. Each home is paired around a shared covered patio, it measures 160 sq ft (14.8 sq m) and has enough space for four people. A small kitchenette and a full bathroom are included with each home. One of the units was designed to be fully ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.There are two bunk beds and a pull-out sleeper couch, as well as furniture and cabinetry also designed and built by the Studio 804 students.A vegetable garden lies in the middle of the property, and north of it, there’s a 900 sq ft (83 sq m) open-sided commons shelter, which acts as a gathering space for the community. The main building also comes with a cafeteria that serves meals to the dwellers, while the kitchenette in each unit is useful for fresh water and supplemental food preparation.Every facet of all the containers was properly insulated, including the ceiling and floor, to ensure the homes are just warm and cool enough.The Monarch Village will provide a 90-day stay for the homeless, with these tiny homes being envisioned as a launching pad to permanent housing.