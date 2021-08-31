World's Largest Container Ship Successfully Passes Through the Suez Canal

4 4,600-Year-Old Solar Boat Travels Through the Streets of Giza Atop of RC Vehicle

Video: first transit of "EVER ACE", the world's largest containership, through the Suez Canal#Suezcanal pic.twitter.com/IXHkIr0399 — ???? ???? ?????? Suez Canal Authority (@SuezAuthorityEG) August 30, 2021 On August 28, the Ever Ace container ship made waves and turned heads with its unusual appearance. This monstrous floating box was built by Samsung Heavy Industries for Evergreen Marine Corporation and has a capacity of 23,992 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), making it the largest such vessel in the world. It is the newest addition to Evergreen’s fleet and was delivered by the builder this July.The Ever Ace measures 1,312 ft (400 meters) in length and weighs approximately 235,000 tons.Because of its large size, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) followed its protocols and offered navigation support during the transit, ensuring a safe passage of the ship. It also welcomed the captain and the crew of the vessel. The SCA later shared the moment on social media.Earlier this month, the Ever Ace set sail from the Port of Taipei in Taiwan, beginning its maiden voyage. Its destination is the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, where the container ship is expected to arrive on September 4.Evergreen Marine Corporation also owns the Ever Given ship , which made the headlines this spring for blocking the Suez Canal and causing a major disruption in global trade. It took six days to refloat it and hundreds of vessels had to wait their turn to pass through the 120-mile (193 km) long canal.Fortunately though, the Ever Ace had no problems in transiting it, even though it is five ft wider than the Ever Given. Both container ships have the same length though.