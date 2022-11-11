Glamorous Tiny Home Boasts a Perfect Main Floor Bedroom and a Versatile Workspace

A lot of tiny houses need to compromise when it comes to the sleeping area, in order to save space in other areas. For those who aren’t big fans of the loft bedrooms where there’s barely enough room to stand up, the popular builder Teacup Tiny Houses has created this cozy home with a main floor bedroom and a full living area.
Florence is a dream come true for those who want to enjoy the comfort of a conventional house configuration, while still getting the perks of a smaller, mobile alternative. At 8.5 x 36 feet (2.5 x 10.9 meters) this tiny home can easily be towed, but reveals a layout that’s remarkably harmonious and similar to that of conventional houses.
Spreading over 355 square feet (33 square meters) Florence is big enough for four people, boasting a bedroom, living area, kitchen, and bathroom on the main floor, as well as a compact loft. As soon as you walk in, you are welcomed in the full-size living room, with a coat closet near the door, and a generous sofa.
Next to it, you’ll find the elegant kitchen that’s well-equipped with all the basics. And there’s more – the dining corner can be turned into a workspace area, when needed, thanks to the extendable table that doubles as a desk. The tiny loft is a versatile space that can be used as a guest room, or for extra storage.
The main attraction of this model is the beautiful bedroom – not only is it located downstairs, which means it has a decent height, as well as generous windows, but it even includes cleverly-integrated cabinets around the bed, for additional storage. The built-in cabinets take very little space and are seamlessly integrated into the overall design. Another special touch is the unusual pentagon window with a custom trim, discretely placed in the end wall.
In fact, Florence shows an ingenious use of skylights and windows throughout its entire surface, which makes it particularly luminous and dreamy. The white base and contrasting dark cabinets add more elegance, giving Florence a glamorous look.
Florence is available at TinyHouse, with pricing starting at $138,499.
