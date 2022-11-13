Portable Shafer Tiny House Is Budget-Friendly and Designed to Sleep Up to Four People

The Shafer is Tiny Cocoons’ smallest tiny house model and also its most budget-friendly one. It is designed for the adventurous traveler and is easy to haul around.
I fell in love with Tiny Cocoons’ cozy, wood cabin-like tiny houses since I first saw its James model, a highly customizable dwelling with two bedrooms and enough room to sleep six people. Since then, I covered all its other available designs too, namely the Patoka, the Monroe, and the Freeman. The last one on the list is the Shafer, the smallest model in the builder’s portfolio.
A little background on this Indiana-based company first: Tiny Cocoons is backed up by more than 15 years of experience in the architectural industry but it only started focusing on building tiny homes a few years ago. Its dwellings are natural-looking on the outside but modern on the inside. They are energy-efficient, they use recycled natural materials, and they range in size from 12 ft to 40 ft (3.6 m to 12 m).
The Shafer is the company’s most affordable model and that’s because it is also its smallest one. Based on a 20 ft (6 m) double axle trailer, the house measures 23 ft (7 m) in length, 13.6 ft (4.1 m) in height, and 8.6 ft (2.6 m) in width. It offers 224 sq ft (20.8 sq m) of space with its one loft included and can sleep up to four people.
If you’re familiar with Tiny Cocoons’ tiny homes, then you know by now that the builder is a fan of red cedar, which is treated using the Shou Sugi Ban wood-burning technique. In addition to offering a special look, this technique also makes the house more durable, extending the lifespan of the wood. Metal panels are also a preferred material and the builder uses them for the roofs of its tiny houses.
Aiming to connect its tiny homes as much as possible with the surrounding nature, Tiny Cocoons opts for large, custom-made windows and glass doors that invite the outside in. The Shafer makes no exception.
As for the interior design of this tiny house, the unfinished birch plywood siding makes you feel like you’re in a modern wood cabin, one equipped with all the essentials. On the ground floor, you’ve got a living room/dining area with an L-shaped pull-out sofa, a kitchen area with a two-burner electric cooktop, a matte black kitchen sink, and a 10 cu. ft. fridge. There’s also a bathroom that comes with a 32”x32” (81cm x 81cm) free-standing shower and a standard flush toilet.
The Shafer features only one loft with enough space for a king-size bed. It is located upstairs and access to it is made via a ladder.
If you find the Shafer tiny house as irresistible as I do, you can buy it for a base price of $84,500. Upgrades such as an off-grid package will obviously cost you extra.
