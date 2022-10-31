Patoka Tiny House Is Both Rustic and Modern, Features Unique, Hexagonal Windows

Cozy, spacious, and with a natural, wooden cabin look, the Patoka tiny home from Tiny Cocoons is designed for the modern, adventurous dweller. It is convenient to move around and can sleep up to four people.
Indiana-based tiny home builder Tiny Cocoons has a background of over 15 years in the architectural industry. Its mobile houses are nature-centered, energy-efficient, and built using natural, recycled materials. Tiny Cocoons offers turnkey houses on wheels and also digital construction plans for those who want to undertake the building process themselves.
Customers can choose between going with a custom tiny house designed to meet their specific needs or choosing one of the existing designs. Depending on dimensions, finishes, and customizations, Tiny Cocoons’ houses vary in price from $51,500 to $225,000. I already covered two of them, the Freeman and the James, and in this article, I’ll focus on another popular model, namely the Patoka.
The Patoka is based on a 24 ft (7.3 m) double axle trailer and measures 24 ft in length, 8.6 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.6 ft (4.1 m) in height. It is a bit smaller than the aforementioned models, offering 250 sq ft (23.2 sq m) of space with the loft included, and can sleep from two to four people.
This tiny house has an open kitchen, a spacious hallway, and a bathroom, all located on the ground floor. The bedroom of the Patoka is upstairs and accessible via stairs.
Patoka features a design that blends the rustic with the modern. You’ve got a cabin-style interior with plenty of natural wood materials that ooze coziness and warmth, but also style and tastefulness. The red cedar wood siding and Shou Sugi Ban trims are present just like in all Tiny Cocoons designs, but the Patoka stands out through its unique, custom-built hexagon shape windows. Customers can, of course, opt for another window shape if they wish.
Tiny Cocoons equipped the kitchen of the Patoka with modern cabinets, a full-size stainless steel fridge, a two-burner electric cooktop, a dishwasher drawer, and, optionally, there’s also room for a convection oven. The high ceiling makes the living room feel very spacious and a pull-out sofa can be used to accommodate more guests.
Patoka’s bathroom comes with a 32” x 32” (81cm x 81cm) free-standing shower and standard flush toilet. There’s also a 2.4 cu. ft. (68L) washer/dryer combo included.
The bedroom is spacious enough to fit a king-size bed.
Tiny Cocoons’ Patoka tiny house has a base price of $101,500.
Customers can choose between going with a custom tiny house designed to meet their specific needs or choosing one of the existing designs. Depending on dimensions, finishes, and customizations, Tiny Cocoons’ houses vary in price from $51,500 to $225,000. I already covered two of them, the Freeman and the James, and in this article, I’ll focus on another popular model, namely the Patoka.
The Patoka is based on a 24 ft (7.3 m) double axle trailer and measures 24 ft in length, 8.6 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.6 ft (4.1 m) in height. It is a bit smaller than the aforementioned models, offering 250 sq ft (23.2 sq m) of space with the loft included, and can sleep from two to four people.
This tiny house has an open kitchen, a spacious hallway, and a bathroom, all located on the ground floor. The bedroom of the Patoka is upstairs and accessible via stairs.
Patoka features a design that blends the rustic with the modern. You’ve got a cabin-style interior with plenty of natural wood materials that ooze coziness and warmth, but also style and tastefulness. The red cedar wood siding and Shou Sugi Ban trims are present just like in all Tiny Cocoons designs, but the Patoka stands out through its unique, custom-built hexagon shape windows. Customers can, of course, opt for another window shape if they wish.
Tiny Cocoons equipped the kitchen of the Patoka with modern cabinets, a full-size stainless steel fridge, a two-burner electric cooktop, a dishwasher drawer, and, optionally, there’s also room for a convection oven. The high ceiling makes the living room feel very spacious and a pull-out sofa can be used to accommodate more guests.
Patoka’s bathroom comes with a 32” x 32” (81cm x 81cm) free-standing shower and standard flush toilet. There’s also a 2.4 cu. ft. (68L) washer/dryer combo included.
The bedroom is spacious enough to fit a king-size bed.
Tiny Cocoons’ Patoka tiny house has a base price of $101,500.